Pedro Pascal Reveals This Prince Classic is His Favorite Song of All Time

Prince is one of the most iconic singers/ songwriters to have ever lived. The star has several fans who continue his legacy. Pedro Pascal is one of the singer’s biggest fans, and in a recent interview, he revealed that this Prince classic is his favorite song of all time.

Pedro Pascal and Prince have one thing in common

Prince was born in 1958 to singers Mattie Della and John Lewis Nelson. Prince and his sister developed a taste for music at a young age, and their parents encouraged them to pursue the passion.

The star met producer and songwriter Jimmy Jam in 1973 and impressed him with his musical talent and work ethic. Jimmy Jam also loved that Prince could play several musical instruments. In 1975, Prince began his musical career in a band formed by his cousin’s husband. The singer contributed guitar tracks and vocals, with the band effectively setting Prince up for a lifelong, successful musical career.

That same year, somewhere in Chile, Pascal was born to Véronica Pascal Ureta and José Balmaceda Riera. Pascal’s career began in the ’90s with minor roles in hit shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Homeland.

In 2013, he landed his breakthrough role as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones’ fourth season. Two years later, he was cast as DEA Agent Javier Peña in Narcos. He has gone on to gain immense fame thanks to his roles in The Mandalorian, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and The Last of Us.

Pedro Pascal wants ‘Purple Rain’ to play at his funeral

Pascal recently appeared on Hot Ones, where he answered questions about his life and career while eating spicy chicken wings. Toward the end of the interview, host Sean Evans asked the actor why he wanted ‘Purple Rain’ to be one of the soundtracks at his funeral.

“It’s my favorite song. It’s the most moving song,” Pascal said, sharing that he’d added it to his spiritual routine. “I didn’t go to church. I was raised by HBO, [Steven] Spielberg, and Prince,” he said, adding, “For me, ‘Purple Rain’ is the most emotionally cathartic, the most musically sophisticated song that I can think of.”

Pascal said he loves the song because it “moves me so deeply.” Evans’ question referenced a tidbit from Pascal’s interview with NME in February 2023, where he was asked to name the different songs he listens to on repeat. The actor named Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ as his first choice for a song for his funeral.

“Prince is the f****ng greatest,” Pascal told the publication revealing his location and emotions when he heard the news of the iconic singer’s passing. “I was in London when I found out that he died. I was in a hotel, and I had already ordered room service. Someone came to the door, and I was crying. They asked if I was okay, so I told them the truth, and then they started crying too. We hugged.”

What is Pedro Pascal up to today?

Pascal has been busy in the last few years. The actor plays the leading role of Joel in the popular HBO series The Last of Us. The series has averaged over 40 million viewers since its premiere in January 2023. HBO renewed the series for a second season that same month.

The 47-year-old actor also recently returned as the Mandalorian for the eponymous show on March 1, 2023. Disney has already confirmed another season is in the works meaning Pascal remains booked and busy. Additionally, he is set to star in the Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck-directed drama Freaky Tales.