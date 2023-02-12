Pedro Pascal Reveals the 1 Actor He Would Love to See as the Mandalorian

Pedro Pascal has been acting for decades, but his title role in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian skyrocketed him to stardom. Pascal quickly became a fan favorite, with many praising his ability to express complex emotions, even from behind a helmet. With The Mandalorian Season 3 set to stream on March 1, Pascal promises to earn further critical acclaim. Still, the actor revealed another star he thinks would do Mando justice.

‘The Mandalorian’ has earned Pedro Pascal millions of fans

Din Djarin and Grogu in ‘The Mandalorian’ | Lucasfilm/Disney+

Pedro Pascal enjoyed his first big break in the HBO series Game of Thrones. As Oberyn Martell, the actor had one of the show’s more traumatic death scenes (a feat for the notoriously violent show). But his charm and personality helped Oberyn resonate with viewers. A few years later, in 2019, Pascal broke out as the Mandalorian in the Disney+ series.

In one month, #TheMandalorian returns.



The new season starts streaming March 1 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9utTLcjnKf — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) February 1, 2023

As the first live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian garnered considerable attention. Audiences and critics praised Pascal’s portrayal of the compassionate bounty hunter, and the show is widely credited with helping the actor hit superstar status. Pascal has since reprised his role as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian Season 2 and the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett. And next month, he’ll return with The Mandalorian Season 3.

Pedro Pascal says 1 other actor ‘would be a great Mandalorian’

Pascal has been tackling other projects while playing the Mandalorian. One is the 2022 movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The film stars Nicolas Cage as a fictionalized version of himself, and Pascal portrays a superfan who pays the actor $1 million to appear at his birthday party.

Pascal garnered positive reviews for his performance, while critics praised Cage for his willingness to tackle such a role. The movie and Cage himself made lasting impressions on Pascal. In a 2022 IMDb interview, the Triple Frontier actor revealed he’d like to see Cage play Mando.

“I think Nicolas Cage would be a great Mandalorian,” Pascal said. “I think that he’s so physical, that he cuts such a great silhouette. He would figure out very artistic ways to execute the role.”

Pascal also stars in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’

The journey continues. #TheLastOfUs will return for another season on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/FQNG6vhk1d — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) January 27, 2023

These days, Pedro Pascal is focused on another new series. The Last of Us recently debuted on HBO and HBO Max and already got the green light for a second season thanks to high viewership.

In the series based on the popular video game of the same name, Pascal plays Joel Miller. The hardened zombie-apocalypse survivor smuggles a young teen, Ellie Williams (Bella Ramsey), across deadly terrain in the hopes she’s the key to saving humanity.

Pascal gives a heartfelt performance as Joel, and The Last of Us is being praised as the best live-action video game adaptation to date.