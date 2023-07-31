Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens died in July 2023. Was he ever married, and did he have kids? Here's what to know.

Paul Reubens will forever be known as Pee-wee Herman. The Pee-wee’s Big Adventure actor rose to fame through the ’80s and early ’90s, though charges brought against him for indecent exposure and obscenities deeply tarnished his reputation. But what about Paul Reubens’ personal life — was he ever married, and did he have kids? Here’s what to know.

Was Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens married?

The public knows Paul Reubens as Pee-wee Herman, but his personal life regarding whether he married remains somewhat of a mystery. Reubens reportedly exchanged vows with tobacco heiress Doris Duke’s adopted daughter, Chandi Heffner, at a mock wedding in 1989. They exchanged their vows in Shangri-La — Doris Duke’s mansion in Hawaii. After Reubens and Heffner exchanged vows at the estate, Reubens stated, “I still have the temporary marriage license ….”

Additional reports suggest those surrounding Duke didn’t approve of Reubens, as they didn’t think he was high-class enough for Heffner. “He was singing for his supper,” said one person in Duke’s circle, according to an archived article from Vanity Fair.

Heffner has an interesting story as to how Duke came to adopt her. Duke adopted Heffner in 1988. At the time, Heffner was 35, and Duke was 75. Fewer than three years later, Duke and Heffner had a severe falling out, leading to Heffner suing Duke and Duke leaving Heffner out of her will.

The year before Reubens and Heffner had their mock wedding, the public speculated that he dated Big Top Pee-wee co-star Valeria Golino. They attended the 1988 Academy Awards together.

As for children, Paul Reubens never had any in his lifetime.

Actor Debi Mazar discussed dating the Pee-wee Herman star

Paul Reubens and Debi Mazar | Catherine McGann/Getty Images

Paul Reubens never seemed to have married in the traditional sense, but the Pee-wee’s Playhouse actor maintained close relationships. Actor Debi Mazar, known for her roles in Goodfellas, Little Man Tate, and Singles, said she dated Reubens while speaking to Andy Cohen.

“Yes, we dated, but, you know, we didn’t consume,” she told Cohen during an interview.

“You mean you didn’t ‘consummate,'” Cohen corrected.

“We were best friends, and the truth of the matter is, is that we had a love affair that was just cerebral,” she continued. “It was great. So, yeah, we spent a year or two inseparable — driving everywhere, doing everything together.”

Cohen then asked Mazar if their platonic love affair happened at the same time as when he played Pee-wee Herman. Mazar said it occurred around the time when he came “out of hiding” after police arrested him for exposing himself during a screening of an adult movie in a theater.

“I got him out of the house,” Mazar said. “I’m one of the people who got him out. … It was a very difficult time for him.”

Paul Reubens died after a lengthy cancer battle

Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reubens died in July 2023 following a cancer diagnosis.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer, and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy, and belief in the importance of kindness,” his team posted to Facebook following his death, according to NBC News.

“Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit,” the statement continued. “A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

The statement included a remark from Reubens regarding why he kept his cancer diagnosis private for the past six years. “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” he wrote. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans, and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.