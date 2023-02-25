Peter Tork Clapped Back at Critics Who Said of The Monkees, ‘Any Four Slobs Off The Street Could Have Done Better’: Analysis

Peter Tork of The Monkees once clapped back at critics who insulted the talents of his music group. He responded to a negative statement by a competing group who claimed that “any four slobs off the street could have done better” by appearing nonchalant regarding The Monkees’ talent. Who was right? The critics or Tork? Let’s dig deeper into both sides of the issue.

The Monkees were a curated band; however, they came with talents all their own

The Monkees music group was formed to benefit the 1966 NBC television series of the same name. The series piggybacked on the musical success of The Beatles.

However, while Mike Nesmith, Peter Tork, Davy Jones, and Micky Dolenz were actors, they also brought a host of musical talents to the table. Nesmith was a guitar player and singer/songwriter. Dolenz played several instruments. Jones was a Broadway star and recording artist. Tork was a folk musician and music virtuoso who played many instruments.

Therefore, while they were forced by the powers that be at NBC only to provide vocals to their recordings, leaving the heavy lifting to in-house musicians and songwriters, the band never stopped fighting for autonomy.

So when Peter Tork fought against critics who belittled their talents, he did so with a tongue-in-cheek attitude, knowing the group had the musical chops to back up any hostile critics’ claims.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Peter Tork clapped back at critics from within his industry who made disparaging remarks about The Monkees. He found a way to answer snide comments about the group in a non-confrontational manner during the height of Monkees madness.

“Do you remember a group called the Walker Brothers? They were bitter about the Monkees,” Tork explained. “They had one or two hits, and that was about it. And they were virulent.”

He continued by sharing their snide remarks. “‘Any four slobs off any street in America could have done better,’ they said. And I’d say, ‘OK, whatever you say.’”

The singer and musician admitted that the band knew what they signed up for when becoming The Monkees. He said the members did their jobs, and no one appeared to have any problem with their work.

“The big boys made no bones. They had nothing to say about us. They saw us exactly for what we were and understood the process, knowing exactly what was happening; they had no gripe. What’s to gripe, for crying out loud?” Tork exclaimed.

So who was right? The critics or Peter Tork

Actually, both sides had valid points regarding The Monkees. Yes, the band was manufactured for television and had some of the most distinguished songwriters of the era writing tunes for them to perform.

Also, with a massive PR and NBC network push, The Monkees seemed to rocket to superstardom right out of the gate. The Monkees set a record in 1967, becoming the only act to have four No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 in a calendar year.

However, while many bands experience success immediately, few continue to maintain a fan base over 50 years later. Interest in The Monkees remained throughout the 1980s and 1990s, and heading into the millennium.

Different versions of the group toured, with different members bowing in and out. Up until Nov. 14, 2021, Dolenz and Nesmith continued to tour as a homage to Tork, who died in 2019 and Jones in 2012.

Today, Dolenz continues bringing The Monkees’ legacy to fans across the United States as he performs the entirety of their Headquarters album in select cities. So while they may not have been the critics or even fellow band’s darlings, The Monkees continued to bring good times to fans, leaving an enduring musical legacy that it seems, no other four men could have achieved.