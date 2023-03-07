‘Physical 100’: Woo Jin-yong Denies Stopping the Final Match First

The winner of Physical 100 had his accomplishment called into question. Woo Jin-yong releases a statement denying raising his hand to stop the final match first on the Netflix show.

Why ‘Physical 100’ fans are confused about the final fight

Woo Jin-yong and Park Jin-yong on ‘Physical 100’ | Netflix

Woo and Jung Hae-min had to pull a long rope for their final fight. The episode showed Jung was in the lead, ran out of steam, and Woo surprisingly won.

But later reports claimed the final fight was shot multiple times, with Jung in the lead in the first two times. The production released a timeline for filming the final match.

Jung has accused production of lying to the press by denying that they influenced the game. The back-and-forth between Jung and production hasn’t included a very important voice until now.

Woo Jin-yong denies stopping the ‘Physical 100’ final match first

Despite all of the reports and Jung’s recent interviews, Woo hasn’t addressed the controversy. He broke his silence and posted a screenshot of a timeline of the recording of the final match on Instagram. The caption showed Woo’s words on the situation.

Hello, this is Woo Jin-yong. I am writing with the hope that you will know only the parts that are different from the facts about the controversy over the Physical: 100 Finals. Not long ago, through YTN star, the production team released a timeline based on the original filming and audio files. I think the facts revealed by the production team are in line with the truth. In particular, the claim that I was the first to raise my hand to stop the game is not true. Within minutes of the start of the finals, my wheels started making a loud noise. Still, I kept pulling the rope as best I could, but the crew stopped the match. I played the game the best I could within the given game rules. It is true that the match did not go smoothly due to reasons that I, Jung Hae-min, and the production team could not have predicted at all. I also had many heartwarming moments and precious moments while watching the 100 colleagues doing their best with all their strength while challenging the physical 100. I bowed my head in respect when I saw the contestants who were better than me. I think everyone was sincere and did their best. I feel a heavy sense of responsibility because the pure efforts of all participants seem to be distorted due to this controversy. I will do my best to become a Woo Jin-yong who is not ashamed of the viewers who loved the original purpose of Physical: 100, which is sportsmanship in which we compete with all our strength and accept the results. Thanks for reading. Woo Jin-yong, Instagram

Multiple people in the post’s comments are asking for unedited videos of the match to settle the situation once and for all. So many fans don’t know what to think of the finale controversy after different stories have come out about filming.