Shakira's recent Miami girls' night featured slouchy clothes and platform sneakers. Here are the details of her night out fit.

Several weeks after celebrating the end of a successful 2023, Shakira proved that grunge is back in a big way for 2024. The singer stepped out in a ’90s-inspired look while meeting friends at Sexy Fish Miami on Jan. 19, 2024.

Shakira, who recently celebrated the 17th anniversary of the hit song “Te Lo Agradezco, Pero No,” opted for a casual girls’ night look.

Shakira | 305pics/GC Images; 305pics/GC Images

The “Whenever, Wherever” singer donned a red T-shirt with the graphic of a horse jumping through a heart and accompanying text. She styled this with a chunky silver chain necklace and a black bag with silver accents on the strap. The look is a throwback to 1990s fashion, which is growing increasingly popular among Gen-Z.

Shakira | 305pics/GC Images; 305pics/GC Images

She opted for a pair of oversized, slouchy black jeans. She rounded out the grungy look with a pair of white platform sneakers with black detailing near the top.

Shakira | 305pics/GC Images; 305pics/GC Images

While OK Magazine reports she met friends at the sushi restaurant to dance, Shakira kept her hair and makeup casual. She wore natural makeup and wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style.

Just one week before the night out, police arrested Texas man Daniel John Valtier outside of Shakira’s Miami Beach home. Valtier claimed Shakira was his wife and that he planned to start a life with her. Per Billboard, a judge cited “real concerns” about the singer’s safety and ordered that Valtier have zero contact with her, whether it be in person, through social media, or through another person.

Though Shakira has had a frightening start to 2024, she had reason to celebrate in 2023. At the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards in November, Shakira picked up awards for Song of the Year, Pop Song of the Year, and Best Urban/Fusion Performance. She also performed at the show.