Shakira Drops a Lot of Gerard Piqué References in ‘Out of Your League’

The name Shakira has long been synonymous with strong femininity and power. The dynamic music like “Wherever, Whenever” and “Hips Don’t Lie,” have made her a pop culture staple — and over the years, fans have loved discussing her original outfits, her endearing accent, and her intriguing personal life. For more than a decade, Shakira was in a committed relationship with Spanish athlete Gerard Piqué. Following the couple’s split in 2022, Shakira started expressing herself through her art — even releasing a breakup song that fans think is a true banger.

Shakira’s song ‘Out of Your League’ references her ex-partner

Just a few months after her split from Piqué, Shakira decided to give fans some insight into the last days of their relationship through song. Her recent tune “Out of Your League” is full of references to her ex-partner and their breakup. With lyrics like “Sorry baby, I should have thrown you out a while ago / A she-wolf like me is not for rookies / A she-wolf like me is not for guys like you” and “I’m too good for you, and that’s why you’re with someone just like you,” it’s clear that Shakira still has a lot of animosity toward her ex.

As reported by People, the song also references the drama surrounding her tax fraud trial and in-law issues: “You left me my mother-in-law as my neighbor / Media outlets at my door and in debt with the government…You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger / Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in.”

Shakira and Gerard Piqué broke up in 2022

(L-R): Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona and Shakira pose with the trophy after FC Barcelona won the Copa del Rey Final match against Athletic Club at Camp Nou on May 30, 2015 in Barcelona, Spain. | David Ramos/Getty Images

Long before Shakira was belting out breakup anthems, she was falling in love with the athlete. In June 2010, the two met on the set of Shakira’s music video “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” As reported by Harper’s Bazaar, they started dating not long after they met, confirming their relationship in May 2011 when Piqué joined Shakira onstage at one of her concerts.

In January 2013, the new couple welcomed their first child, a son named Milan Piqué Mebarak. In January 2015, exactly two years later, Shakira and Piqué had another son, whom they named Sasha. Everything seemed to be going well with the high-profile couple, and over the years that followed, the sweet family was often pictured together. However, in the summer of 2022, fans were shocked when Shakira and Piqué announced their split after more than 10 years together and two adorable children.

What has Shakira said about her breakup with Gerard Piqué?

In the desert this Christmas, searching for serenity. En el desierto buscando la serenidad en esta navidad. pic.twitter.com/SOWIj7Cta9 — Shakira (@shakira) December 25, 2022

In addition to her songs that chronicle the split, Shakira has spoken out about the tough breakup. In a September 2022 interview with Elle, Shakira opened up about the separation. “It’s really upsetting for two kids who are trying to process their parents’ separation. And sometimes I just feel like this is all a bad dream and that I’m going to wake up at some point,” the star said. “But no, it’s real. And what’s also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids’ father and see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media.”

Shakira also noted that she and her ex both made sacrifices in order to make the relationship work — and while she didn’t address the rumors that their separation was due to cheating on Piqué’s part, her music has made it clear that there’s some serious pain and frustration simmering just below the surface.