‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Dru Is Slowly Transforming Into Someone Heartless

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 will welcome fans back into the Tejada household. So far, fans have gotten a glimpse into who Dru Tejada (Lovell Adams-Gray) is. Though he is much more thoughtful and lighthearted than his siblings, all of that is beginning to change.

This is why Dru is transforming into someone heartless.

Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada and Berto Colon as Lorenzo Tejads in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’| Starz

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

The third season of Power Book II: Ghost might showcase the Tejada family coming apart at the seams. Not only are matriarch Monet (Mary J. Blige) and patriarch Lorenzo (Berto Colon) at odds, but their conflict has also boiled down to their children. The official season description reads in part,

Monet Tejada, set ablaze by the death of her son Zeke Cross, is willing to pay a hefty price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children – and the business – in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean to solve Zeke’s murder and keep the feds off her trail. Business is booming when a staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him… and a R.I.C.O. investigation mounting into the entire drug enterprise, pulling Tariq deeper into the business and even closer to the legacy of his father. Starz has released the official trailer for season 3 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’ https://t.co/UyYc91GNth — Shadow and Act (@shadowandact) February 16, 2023

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Dru is transforming into someone heartless

Dru has always seemed less in control of his family’s business. Instead, he has been focused on his artwork and finding love. However, the circumstances of his life, especially after getting shot, have begun to push him to the edge. Seeing that his own mother would put him in harm’s way, and now that he’s been named as his father’s predecessor, has forced Dru to begin imagining his future in a different light.

Seeing how far Cane is willing to go has put a fire under Dru, especially since he’s slowly beginning to see what his father has chosen him over his older brother. “Cane is a little bit modeled after Sonny Corleone, for those of you who are Godfather fans,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp said on a recent Instagram Live. “We really wanted that energy, that kind of hot-head energy, that Santino energy, and Dru [Tejada] has a little bit of that Michael Corleone feel as well.”

Ouch! Dru hit below the belt with that burn. #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/iAUHcpzuGv — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) January 16, 2022

Cane and Dru could have serious conflict in season 3

Cane and Dru used to be in a good place. However, Lorenzo’s release from prison changed the brothers’ dynamic. As the eldest brother, Cane had always assumed he would take over the family business from his father. However, his hot-headed nature and obsession with power gave Lorenzo pause. Instead, he wanted to instill his second-born son Dru at the top.

Dru seemed ambivalent about taking control for his part, but being given that control has put him in direct conflict with Cane.

Now that Lorenzo and Monet will likely be at odds following Zeke’s (Daniel Bellomy) death, the brothers will likely choose the site and be against one another.