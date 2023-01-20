‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Season 3 Will Reveal Who Effie Was Working for

Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) will be forced to face some hard truths when Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 debuts. Still reeling from the death of his ex-girlfriend, Lauren Baldwin (Paige Hurd), he will soon learn that his lover and confidante, Effie Morales (Alix Lapri) and his best friend Brayden Weston (Gianni Paolo) had something to do with Lauren’s demise.

Effie’s past has remained secret. However, season 3 will reveal who she really is and who she was working for.

Here’s what we know about Effie in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Fans don’t know much about Effie other than the fact that she and Tariq are very similar. “Effie’s mom is a mess. But I’ll tell you about that later,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp revealed in a 2020 Instagram Live. “And if you guys remember, close readers of the series, Effie’s brother is dead. He was murdered, so keep that in mind.”

Effie has stayed away from her parents since her brother’s death, and fans know that she also had a role in Lauren’s (Paige Hurd) death.

For Effie, the drug game means financial freedom, but who was she initially working for?

Season 3 will reveal who Effie was working for

When Tariq and Brayden met Effie at their boarding school Choate in Power Season 6, she worked at the school bookstore to make ends meet. Tariq also noticed her cracked phone screen and old shoes. The boys pulled her into their drug business before promptly kicking her out. As a result, Effie turned them in for selling drugs, getting them expelled — taking over the business for herself.

She had a supplier for her drugs; it was never revealed who it was. When Tariq asked her about it in Ghost, she said that she connect hadn’t been answering her phone calls in months.

Now, with revelations about Effie’s family life coming to light, fans believe they will also learn who she had been working for.

Effie and Tariq’s relationship will never be the same in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Not only will Tariq discover Effie’s role in Lauren’s death in season 3, but he will likely find out who she was working for during their days at Choate. Two betrayals would be a bit much for anyone, especially for someone like Tariq. As a result, the close bond that he and Effie once shared won’t ever be the same after season 3.

When asked about Tariq and Effie’s relationship in the upcoming season, Lapri had a lot to say. “Yeah, um, not good,” she said on The Wayne Ayers Podcast. “Not particularly the best. I think that he will be like, ‘Tasha, I’ve just lost the love of my life.’ Like back in OG Power days, that’s literally what this situation is like. He’s just lost somebody that he really really loves. He’s having a hard time dealing with her death. Effie is someone that he can confide in, and he does love Effie too. But it’s tough because it’s very hard to love and mourn at the same time.”