Carrie Underwood Once Gave a 12-Year-Old Fan His First Kiss

Carrie Underwood sang from a hoop suspended in the air on her recent Denim & Rhinestones tour, but she pulled a different stunt years ago – she once gave a fan his very first kiss on stage. Here’s how the country music star surprised a 12-year-old fan and gave him a concert experience he’ll never forget.

Carrie Underwood | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Carrie Underwood gave a 12-year-old fan his first kiss on stage

In 2012, Carrie Underwood was at a stop in Louisville, Kentucky for her Blown Away tour when she gave a fan the concert memory of a lifetime: his very first kiss.

12-year-old Chase Kurnick was spotted in the front row holding a sign that said, “Carrie, Be My First Kiss.” Underwood invited him up on stage and joked that her husband, Mike Fisher, might be looking for him later.

The singer asked the fan, “How are we going to do this?” He replied, “Lip to lip” (per Rolling Stone).

Underwood called him “the smartest kid ever” before telling him to close his eyes and giving him a peck on the lips.

Not many people can say they got their first kiss from a celebrity on stage at a concert. Kurnick may have been the smartest kid, according to Underwood, but he was also a very lucky one.

Carrie Underwood said she’s not making kissing fans at shows ‘a thing’

Underwood made sure she wasn’t setting a precedent when she kissed a fan at her 2012 show. “That’s the only time that is ever going to happen!” Underwood told Kurnick and the Louisville audience (per Rolling Stone).

She echoed the sentiment when she told The Orange County Register that kissing fans at her shows wouldn’t become “a thing.” However, Underwood explained that it was important to her to curate a memorable experience for fans at her live shows.

“I really enjoyed putting all of this together and more than anything I want people to feel like they get their money’s worth, because money is tight and there are not a lot of extra funds lying around,” she said. “If someone spent that money to come see us play, I just want them to feel like it was so totally worth it.”

The country music star said she has a ‘hard time’ reading signs from fans while singing

Although she made it clear that kissing a fan on stage was a one-time thing, Carrie Underwood said she gets all kinds of requests at her concerts.

She told The Orange County Register that she often sees signs in the crowd that say things like “Can I sing with you?” or “Will you sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to me?” Underwood appreciates the effort and tries to read them all, but she also finds the signs distracting.

“I have a hard time reading and singing at the same time and I cannot do both successfully,” the American Idol winner said. “I read one the other night that was something like ‘I missed my homecoming to come here.’ I felt bad. I was like, ‘You shouldn’t have done that!’”