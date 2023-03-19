Carrie Underwood Was Left ‘Speechless’ By a Bizarre Cheese Sculpture of Her Face

Carrie Underwood fans know that the country music star has been a vegetarian for years, but one of the foods preventing her from following a vegan diet is cheese. Here’s what Underwood said about the dairy product and the unusual cheesy gift she once received.

Carrie Underwood | Todd Williamson/NBCUniversal

Carrie Underwood is a vegetarian, but can’t be vegan because cheese is her ‘vice’

Underwood has followed a strict vegetarian diet for years because she is an animal lover. The singer told Self in 2012 that she is “95 percent vegan,” and only makes exceptions on special occasions, like having cake at a birthday party.

“My veganism is based on a concern about where my food is coming from. In my perfect world, I’d have webcams wherever food is processed so I’d know how clean it is,” Underwood explained. “I’ll never eat meat again, because I look and feel better without it, but if I could raise my own cows and chickens and produce my own eggs and cheese, it would be awesome! The food would taste better because the animals would be happy.”

The American Idol winner once revealed why she couldn’t commit to a vegan diet. “I think cheesy things are my vice,” Underwood told E! News in June 2022. “I try to indulge but be responsible at it. I don’t want to deprive myself of the thing I love the most but… I try to not overdo it.”

Guys.. Carrie Underwood is happy. She's in Green Bay wearing cheese. #NHL Mile Fisher GWG in 3OT. pic.twitter.com/AY3wZfS09D — Tyson Fedor (@TysonFedorTV) May 6, 2016

Carrie Underwood was once given a cheese sculpture of her face

Underwood’s love of cheese is so well-known that the vegetarian was once given a sculpture of her face made entirely of the dairy product.

The edible art was commissioned by Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum for Underwood’s 2019 Cry Pretty tour concert in Wisconsin. Black mascara tears dripped down cheese Underwood’s face as she gripped a cheese microphone, a reference to the tour name.

Underwood shared an Instagram photo of the sculpture in June 2019. “The @fiservforum outdid themselves tonight!” Underwood captioned the picture. “This is me…carved into a 40 lb block of Wisconsin cheese in honor of our show here in Milwaukee! I’m speechless!!!” She added a cheese emoji and the hashtag #WheresTheWine.

Fans couldn’t get over the ‘American Idol’ winner’s incredible sculpture

Underwood’s fans were shocked by the cheese sculpture, and unlike the country singer, they weren’t left speechless. They made their thoughts known in the comments section of Underwood’s Instagram post.

“That has got to be the cheesiest thing I’ve ever seen!” said one fan, while another wrote, “They get an A for effort but seriously that looks super creepy!”

Others said they were jealous of the custom sculpture. “I wish someone would carve me in a block of cheese! Lol,” one fan wrote, while another said, “I’d like to achieve the ‘face made out of cheese’ level of fame someday.”

And one fan joked, “That takes being a cheesehead to a whole new level.”