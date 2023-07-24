'It will be a big thing if he goes to Eton,' a royal expert said of Prince George, Prince William and Kate Middleton's oldest.

Will he or won’t he? That’s the question surrounding Prince George and his education. Will he follow in Prince William’s footsteps and go to Eton College? If he does, an expert says he’d have to forego the “support” of his younger sister, Princess Charlotte.

George visited Eton College with William and Kate

Princess Charlotte and Prince George | Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted at Eton with George in June 2023. An all-boys boarding school for students ages 13-18, Eton College counts George’s father and uncle, Prince Harry, as alumni.

Located in Windsor, England, the campus is nearby Adelaide Cottage, which has been home to William, Kate, and their three children since 2022.

William and Kate didn’t remark on the Eton visit publicly. Meaning it’s unclear whether or not George will attend Eton.

However, the timing of the royal trio’s tour coincided with registration. Students reportedly must enroll by June 30 of the school year when they turn 10. George, who was nine at the time he visited Eton, turned 10 on July 22.

Prince George won’t have ‘support’ from Princess Charlotte if he goes to Eton

Prince George and Princess Charlotte | Samir Hussein/WireImage

If George does indeed take after his father and go to Eton, he’ll be without his younger sister and confidante.

“You rarely see George on official engagements without the support of his little sister,” Katie Nicholl, a royal expert, told True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat (via Express). “They are clearly very tight.”

Nicholl continued, comparing the dynamic between Charlotte and George to another royal brother and sister. “Charlotte,” Nicholl said, “is the ultimate support act in a way that Princess Anne has always been for Charles.”

“If he goes to Eton, obviously she will have to go somewhere else,” the expert said before noting William and Kate “have kept them together all this time and chosen co-ed.”

“I know William’s always been very keen for George to follow in his footsteps and go to Eton, Nicholl continued. Meanwhile, Kate “was, of course, at Marlborough. She was there with her siblings, and that is a co-ed school, and co-ed has always been really important for her.”

“Catherine was very happy at co-ed and loved her time at Marlborough,” Nicholl added. “So it will be a massive decision, and it will be a big thing if he goes to Eton.”

George, Charlotte, and Prince Louis currently go to school together near Eton College

Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William, and Princess Charlotte | Jonathan Brady – Pool/Getty Images

Whether or not Kate’s own boarding school experience will influence whether or not George goes to Eton remains to be seen. William and Kate’s oldest isn’t heading to Eton soon.

For now, George goes to school with Charlotte and Prince Louis, 5. When the family relocated to Windsor, the three kids started classes at Lambrook School.

It marked a big first for George, Charlotte, and Louis; their first time all attending the same school. Previously, George and Charlotte had gone to Thomas’s Battersea together in London, England. Meanwhile, Louis went to a separate nursery school.

George, Charlotte, and Louis are currently on summer vacation from Lambrook.