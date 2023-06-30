Even though some think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are headed for a split, celebrity psychic believe he has found the love of his life.

Celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman has revealed fascinating insights into Prince Harry’s relationship with his wife, Meghan Markle. Using astrology as her guide, Honigman painted a picture of Harry as a ground individual who is intricately tied to the love of his life.

However, these celestial insights contradict recent predictions from royal critics forecasting a split for the Sussex pair. In a tumultuous landscape riddled with criticism and escalating tensions, Harry’s astrological makeup may be tested as never before.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

Celebrity Physic Inbaal Honigman says Prince Harry can’t ‘enjoy life without’ Meghan Markle

Honigman provided keen insights into Harry and Meghan’s dynamic by examining his astrological sign. Harry’s sign is Virgo, which means he is a very pragmatic and down-to-earth individual.

In an interview with Spin Genie, Honigman emphasized that Harry thrives on effective communication and meaningful connections with others. People hold great importance for him, and he takes pleasure in matching individuals with suitable endeavors.

Being an earth sign, Virgos tend to have a grounded nature. They find joy in simple aspects of life, such as a robust cup of coffee, a refreshing walk on a hill, or an affectionate embrace.

Additionally, Honigman noted that Harry’s Venus is in Libra. This astrological placement suggests that Harry is inclined to choose a partner who embodies love and elegance.

Furthermore, she pointed out that Harry’s happiness and ability to fully embrace life are intricately tied to the presence of his significant other.

“His Venus is in Libra, just like his father’s. This astrological placement tells us that Harry will always pick a partner who is loving and elegant, and he won’t be able to enjoy life without her,” Honigman revealed.

Royal critic believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will eventually split

If Honigman is correct in her celestial assessment of Harry and Meghan, then the Duke of Sussex might be in for a world of hurt.

Speaking to Daily Record, a royal critic recently predicted that Harry and Meghan are going to split up within the next five years. Discussing Harry and Meghan’s future, Jeremy Kyle bashed the couple while making a bold prediction about their marriage.

“The only way Harry and Meghan can make money is by slagging off the only thing they say they don’t want to be part of,” Kyle stated. “Within five years that Ginger Whinger will be back in the country with his tail between his legs, and Meghan Markle will be sat in California with two kids having everything she ever wanted.”

Harry and Meghan moved to California in 2020 following their dramatic exit from the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently share two children together, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Harry has not commented on the reports surrounding his marriage. But if Honigman’s assessment of Harry is correct, then a divorce could be catastrophic for the Duke, especially considering his current standing with the royals.

Spotify Exec Bill Simmons labels Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “Grifters”

Harry and Meghan are still together, but they are parting ways with their lucrative deal with Spotify. The Sussexes recently announced their departure from the streaming giant, a move that drew the ire of The Ringer’s Bill Simmons.

Simmons, who is the Head of Podcast Innovation and Monetization at Spotify, recently slammed Harry and Meghan for walking away from their deal. According to Deadline, Simmons called the pair “grifters” and claimed that their podcast was actually his idea.

“The f**king grifters. That’s the podcast we shoulda launched with them,” Simmons stated. “I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories.”

Harry and Meghan signed a $20 million contract with Spotify in 2020 on behalf of their company, Archewell. Meghan’s podcast, Archetypes, was among the company’s offerings. The show, however, only ran for one season.

This, of course, is not the first time Simmons has attacked the Sussexes. Back in January, he slammed Prince Harry and said that being a part of the same company was “embarrassing.”