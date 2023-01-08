Prince Harry Claims Prince William ‘Could No Longer Relate to’ or ‘Tolerate’ Him and Worried Harry Was ‘Brainwashed’ by Therapist

In his new memoir Spare, Prince Harry says his brother Prince William worried that Harry was being “brainwashed” by his therapist. Harry also claims William reached a point where he couldn’t “relate to” or “tolerate” him.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince William thought Prince Harry was being ‘brainwashed’ in therapy, Harry says

In an excerpt from Spare published on The Sun website, the Duke of Sussex explained the details surrounding William’s fear that Harry’s therapist was brainwashing him.

Harry explained that after he became emotional at the 2019 WellChild awards ceremony, William texted him to say he was concerned about Harry’s mental health. The brothers had a 72-hour text message argument, according to Harry.

“He said I wasn’t well. He said again that I needed help,” Harry wrote. “I reminded him that I was doing therapy.”

Prince Harry also noted that William had said he wanted to join one of his therapy sessions. “In fact, he’d recently told me he wanted to accompany me to a session because he suspected I was being ‘brainwashed,'” Harry wrote.

The Duke of Sussex told William to come to a joint therapy session, telling him it would “be good for you [and] good for us.” William refused to go, however.

Harry said William ‘could no longer relate to’ or ‘tolerate me’

According to Harry, William believed he “was unwell” when he and Meghan Markle planned to step down from their royal duties. William thought his mental health “meant I was unwise” to leave the UK, the duke wrote in his memoir.

Things became tenser between them, with Harry believing he became “a stranger” to William.

“After months of therapy, after working hard to become more aware, more independent, I was a stranger to my older brother,” Harry wrote.

He added, “He could no longer relate to me — tolerate me. Or maybe it was just the stress of the last few years, the last few decades, finally pouring out.”

Harry said he saved the text exchange and sometimes reads the messages, wondering, “How did we get there?”

Harry claims Prince William attacked him and used their ‘secret code’ used ‘in extreme crisis’

Another bombshell allegation Harry made in his book was that Prince William physically attacked him after calling Meghan Markle “difficult,” “rude,” and “abrasive.”

He also claims that William “lunged” at him following Prince Philip’s funeral. Harry met with Charles and William in the Frogmore Cottage gardens to talk things out.

The situation, according to Harry, escalated. “[William] lunged, grabbed my shirt. ‘Listen to me, Harold,’” Prince Harry wrote in an excerpt of Spare published on The Sun website. “I pulled away, refused to meet his gaze. He forced me to look into his eyes. Listen to me, Harold, listen! I love you, Harold! I want you to be happy.”

Harry said he responded, “I love you too … but your stubbornness is extraordinary!”

He said he got out of William’s grip only for his brother to grab him and say, “Harold, you must listen to me! I just want you to be happy, Harold. I swear on mummy’s life.”

According to Harry, that was “the secret code” between them.

“He stopped. I stopped. Pa stopped. He’d gone there. He’d used the secret code, the universal password,” he wrote. “Ever since we were boys those three words were to be used only in times of extreme crisis.”