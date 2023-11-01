Have the Duke and Duchess of Sussex become the Kardashians of the royal family? Here's why one commentator thinks so.

After stepping down as working royals and moving to the U.S., no one was sure what to expect from Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, in terms of their new career paths. And now, more than three years later, many aren’t sure what exactly they do which is why they’ve been called “famous for nothing” and the “Kardashians of the royal family.”

Here’s more on that and why one commentator says the duke’s new life is a “snooze fest” now.

Harry and Meghan ‘don’t have much to offer’ and are the ‘Kardashians of the royal family’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the cycling medal ceremony at the Cycling Track during the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

During an appearance on Sky News, writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue didn’t hold back and discussed how “ridiculous” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have become since taking up residence in California and “not doing much of anything.”

“Their lives have been so ridiculous,” Karkue said. “Being members of the royal family, obviously anything to do with them is big news. But it’s the kind of sensationalist way they left the royal family and have been crying for privacy and have done everything against getting their privacy signing multi-million deals with the likes of Netflix and Spotify. It’s the embodiment of being famous for nothing.

“They’re kind of like the Kardashians of the royal family … and there’s so much material for satire when it comes to these two … They’re famous for doing God knows what. Their podcast for Spotify was canceled understandably so apparently because of differing expectations. But I think it just drove home the fact that they have very little to offer.”

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian with Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland | Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

It’s interesting that Krakue brought up the Kardashians since there have been rumors recently that the Sussexes could make an appearance on the Kar-Jenner family’s Hulu reality series.

A source close to Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner says that the momager is trying to get Meghan and Harry to appear on the show.

“It’s no coincidence that the Kardashians all move in the same circles as Meghan’s new circle,” the source told Bella Magazine via Express. “Even if it’s just a cameo, that’s a huge win for Kris; the business side is now in motion and looking very lucrative.”

Prince Harry’s life turned into a ‘bore’ and ‘snooze fest’ since he’s been married

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Global Citizen Live | NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

But Krakue doesn’t think the prince and former Suits star would even bring too much excitement to The Kardashians. She opined that Harry’s once “interesting” life has turned into an absolute “snooze fest” since marrying Meghan.

She said: “Prince Harry, as a member of the royal family when he was an active working member, was quite an interesting character. He had all these stories, the royal family actually humanized him. He was the fun-loving ginger guy that everyone loved to be around. Since he has been married, he has been a complete bore, a complete misery, snooze-fest even.”