Find out which Hollywood A-lister a commentator says just took the "worst wife" crown from the Duchess of Sussex.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles within the duke’s family, many royal watchers believed the decision for the prince to leave the only life he’s ever known was all his wife’s idea. Even though Harry has said that is not the case, Meghan has gotten the blame for that and everything from turning her husband against his family to what’s written in his memoir Spare.

But now one commentator who crowned Meghan as “worst wife” says she no longer holds that title because another Hollywood star just “seized” that crown.

On her show, Sky News host Rita Panahi discussed some of the biggest stories out of Hollywood and brought up Jada Pinkett-Smith’s revelation that she and Will Smith have been living separate lives since 2016. Jada made the admission ahead of the release of her memoir. So while some think it could be a publicity stunt just to sell her book Panahi took what the Set It Off actor said at face value. She called Jada the “worst wife,” saying that she took the crown from the Duchess of Sussex.

“Meghan Markle’s crown as the worst wife possibly has been seized by Jada Pinkett-Smith who not only humiliated [Will Smith] by having a sexual relationship with her son’s best mate but she then made him explore that humiliation in a podcast,” Panahi said.

The host then discussed the infamous Oscar slap in which Will hit Chris Rock for making a G.I. Jane joke aimed at Jada.

Panahi opined: “That really destroyed Will Smith’s image and reputation. He was one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood before he felt the need to defend Jada’s honor.”

Jada Pinkett Smith claims she was surprised when Will Smith called her his ‘wife’

During an interview with Today‘s Hoda Kotb, Jada claimed that she was “shocked” when Will yelled for Rock to “Keep my wife’s name out your f****** mouth!” However, her reason for being so surprised isn’t because Will was screaming and cursing while TV cameras rolled. Jada said she was taken aback that Will called her his “wife.”

“First of all, I’m really shocked, because mind you, I’m not there. We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time,” Jada told Kotb.

Panahi’s guest, Alex Stein, said that Jada was taking a page out of Meghan’s book and acting like she is some kind of “victim.” He then declared that she wins the award for “worst wife ever.”

The Sky News host interjected that “the whole thing is just so twisted.”

As for Will and Jada, when asked where things between the couple stand today, the Low Down Dirty Shame star insisted that she made a vow to Will that she doesn’t intend to break saying: “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through … whatever. I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”