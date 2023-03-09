Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Defend ‘Birthright’ of Their 2 Children to Use Royal Titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a statement that defended the use of royal titles for their two children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lililbet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. They cited the children’s “birthright” for being called prince and princess. This announcement came one day after they revealed Princess Lilibet was christened in their California home.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced Lilibet’s title in her christening announcement

On March 8, 2023, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared that they had christened their daughter Lililbet Diana. Their press representative shared a statement to Page Six.

“I can confirm that Princess Lilibet was christened on Friday, March 3, by the bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles, the Rev. John Taylor,” the spokesperson said in a statement to Page Six. The event was held at the couple’s home in Montecito, CA.

People Magazine reports the couple extended invitations to senior royals King Charles III, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. However, none of them attended the intimate home celebration.

After their grandfather became monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Sept. 2022, Archie and Lilibet were afforded the titles of prince and princess. This rule was under King George V in 1917.

The children did not receive the titles when they were born because they were great-grandchildren of the monarch. However, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children did receive titles due to William’s status as the firstborn son of the king of the United Kingdom.

Per the website Royal Central, King George V wrote a letters patent in 1917, which stated the following. “The children of the sons of any sovereign shall always hold and enjoy the style title or attribute of royal highness. With their titular dignity of prince or princess prefixed to their respective Christian names or with their other titles of honor.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a statement defending their children’s ‘birthright’ to use these official titles

In a statement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared information as to why their children now have formal royal titles. They said: “The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch. This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.”

People Magazine reported Harry and Meghan decided their children’s royal would be adopted only in formal situations. They stated they will not be used in everyday settings.

The royal family’s official website was updated to reflect the children’s new titles. Prior, it referred to the children as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. They are now named Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

This change contradicts the couple’s prior wish that their children not have royal titles

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie was born, he was entitled to the courtesy title of Earl of Dumbarton. However, the couple reportedly rejected that title for fear of Archie being teased as he grew older.

During the couple’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, they discussed using titles for their children. At the time, Meghan was pregnant with a daughter Lilibet.

“They were saying they didn’t want him to be a prince or princess, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security,” Meghan said. “This went on for the last few months of our pregnancy where I was going; hold on for a second.”

Meghan then said she would have accepted a title for Archie if it “meant he would be safe. And it’s not our decision to make. “Even though I have a lot of clarity of what comes with the titles, good and bad, that is their birthright to make a choice about then.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to King Charles III’s May 6, 2023 coronation, which falls on their son’s birthday. However, they have not formally responded to the royal invitation.