Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have caused controversy with their attitudes since leaving the royal family. But one royal expert says they are now changing the narrative of how they're perceived by the public.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in the United States for several years now, and they have slowly been building a new reputation for themselves after leaving the royal family in 2020. With that said, there is still a large amount of the public who are unimpressed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, suggesting the couple has somewhat of a “woe is me” attitude.

Now, though, one expert says Harry and Meghan are trying hard to ditch that “poor me” mentality in favor of focusing more on building a stronger platform for themselves.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ditching the ‘poor me’ narrative

When Harry and Meghan first left the royal family, the two had to rebuild in North America. This wasn’t so easy, considering they had developed quite a reputation as working members of the royal family. The pair started by telling their side of the story, and while plenty of people empathized with them, others felt that Harry and Meghan were attempting to create a narrative where they were victims, and the royal family was full of bullies — something that didn’t go over so well. But now, as the dust finally settles from Harry and Meghan separating themselves from the royals, one expert says they’re preparing to ditch that narrative.

“The money they have made from the ‘poor me’ narrative has led to them being ridiculed,” royal commentator Jane Moore told The Sun.

Moore also attacked the couple’s charitable initiatives. “While preaching kindness and telling everyone else what to do with their lives might make them feel virtuous, it’s not paying the bills for the lavish lifestyle to which they would like to remain accustomed.”

After Harry and Meghan were spotted taking a private jet to a Katy Perry concert in November 2023, Moore also added: “They’ve decided to drop the constant virtue signaling and embrace what we always suspected Meghan craved all along — an A-list celebrity lifestyle funded by lucrative endorsements and favors from billionaires who want to be seen with someone famous.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be preparing for their next big project

Harry and Meghan have been keeping a pretty low profile for most of 2023. At the end of summer, the two ventured off to Germany for Harry’s Invictus Games. Then, they made an appearance in New York City in October for World Mental Health Day. And in November, the two spoke with veterans in honor of Veterans Day.

But beyond that, the two have been laying low, and there is some speculation that they are preparing to launch a new project. Now that they have made it over the hump of telling their story about life in the royal family, they likely have their sights set on a new beginning. Plus, Harry and Meghan are parents to two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and their kids probably take up plenty of their time as well. Whatever the couple’s next move is, many are hoping it doesn’t have anything to do with their past lives as royals.