Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have ‘Emotional Support Dogs’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle love dogs. They are currently pet parents to three dogs. Prince Harry mentioned that the dogs offer “emotional support.” Here’s what the royal family member said about having them around the house.

Prince Harry spoke to winners of the WellChild Awards

Prince Harry spoke about the joy and comfort he gets from his dogs. During a virtual meeting with winners of the 2022 WellChild Awards and their families, he refers to the pups as his “emotional support dogs.”

WellChild is a national charity for seriously ill children. The awards honor children who demonstrate resilience despite living with serious illnesses or complicated health conditions. Those who go above and beyond to assist these children and their families are also honored.

Prince Harry was originally supposed to attend the event in London, but he had to change his plans after the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Harry and Meghan also recently announced their partnership with the VING project to donate $1 million to women in need.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s dogs offer ‘emotional support’

One of the families had a dog that popped up on the screen. Prince Harry asked about the dog and learned that it’s a labradoodle. The mother of the child who won the WellChild award said the dog keeps her daughter calm when they go places that are “loud and busy.”

Prince Harry opened up about the emotional support he gets from his dogs. “We all need a dog that keeps us calm,” says Prince Harry during the call. “I’ve got three in this house now, so we basically have five children,” he jokes.

Harry says he and Meghan have a black Labrador named Pula, a rescue beagle named Guy, and another rescue beagle named Mia. “Between the three of them, they charge around chasing the squirrels and causing all sorts of problems to us every single day,” says Prince Harry. “But they are also emotional support dogs, 100% — when they’re behaving.”

Prince Harry gave updates on Archie and Lilibet

During the call with one of the families, Harry gives an update on his son, Archie, and his daughter, Lilibet. He says they are both doing well and staying active. “Archie is very, very busy and Lily is learning to use her voice, which is great.” says Harry.

Prince Harry explains the goal of WellChild

Prince Harry spoke about WellChild and the goal for the initiative. He says the main goal is to create a sense of community. “Through WellChild what we’re trying to do is create that community,” says Prince Harry. “Everyone up and down the country have got so much to deal with.”

Harry went on to praise the families for their commitment to making the lives of sick children better. “I’m not in the same situation as you guys but having worked with this charity for over a decade, I do know how hard it is, and full respect and hats off to you guys, because the kids are always the ones who somehow manage to power through every single day with a smile on their face,” says Prince Harry. “And it’s the parents, the moms the dads, and the brothers and sisters that have it the hardest.”

