The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly haven't lived up to the promises they made after leaving the House of Windsor says a royal commentator.

Upon leaving the royal family in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to use their royal connections to live a life of service. However, it appears the couple has not kept their promise in the years since. A royal commentator claims Harry and Meghan have “no value.” Consequently, they claim all the couple has excelled at is “verbal vomiting.”

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield questions what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have done to make the world a better place. She told Sky News Australia that the couple has no “value.”

“Harry and Meghan have no value outside the British royal family,” Schofield told Sky News host Rita Panahi. “What is their purpose?”

She continued, “At the end of the day, what are they trying to accomplish to make the world better? They told us when they stepped down as senior members of the royal family, they would live a life of service. So far, all we’ve seen of them is verbal vomiting on reality television shows and podcasts.”

The former senior royals’ brand looks ‘frivolous’

Kinsley Schofield believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s overall brand could have been much more appealing to outsiders had they focused on serving others. Schofield discussed how Meghan has been at several key entertainment events. However, she’s been vague about what she and Harry are working on.

“To see Meghan Markle at Beyoncé concerts and LA red carpets without something to promote or something of value to say is odd,” Schofield explains. “Their entire brand looks so frivolous, it does. What are you guys doing?”

Schofield claims the couple was upset over the lack of acknowledgment by the Emmy and Grammy committees. She says they wanted to be recognized with some of the industry’s most significant accolades for their Netflix series and Harry’s book.

“They were upset they weren’t nominated for an Emmy for Harry & Meghan. Prince Harry reportedly was sad he wasn’t nominated for a Grammy for his narration of Spare,” she claims. “The industry is not even acknowledging it, so that’s got to be humiliating to them.”

What was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s original game plan after exiting their senior royal roles?

In January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared an Instagram post about their plans to step down from their House of Windsor roles. They wanted to carve out a progressive new role in this institution. But how much have they adhered to their original plan?

Meghan and Harry wrote, “We intend to step back as senior members of the royal family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support the queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

They planned to honor their duties to the crown, the commonwealth, and their patronages and give their family “space” to focus on the next chapter of their lives. This was promised to include a new “charitable entity.”

Thus far, other than the Invictus Games, which Harry helped found, the couple created the Archewell Foundation. Their insight report shares that the foundation’s purpose is “quite simply, to do good,” and its primary focus is mental health.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently reside in Montecito, CA. They are parents to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.