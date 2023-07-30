Prince Harry might be one of the most famous people in the world, but that doesn't mean he can't get nervous for a first date.

Prince Harry might have been one of the most sought-after bachelors of all time back in the mid-2010s, but that doesn’t mean he never got nervous for a first date. Harry met his now-wife, Meghan Markle, back in 2016, and the two had what some might call a whirlwind romance. They met in the summer of 2016 and were engaged by the fall of 2017. After the six-month engagement, they tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed their first child in May 2019 — all of this happening within just three years of meeting.

Of course, the two seem to be happy these days, but Harry was certainly nervous the first time he laid eyes on Meghan. And according to one body language expert, the Duke of Sussex still feels “nervousness” and “embarrassment” when he talks about his first date with the duchess.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their 2018 wedding | Aaron Chown/AFP/Getty Images

If you’re someone who gets nervous on first dates, you’re not alone — so does the Duke of Sussex. When discussing his first date with Meghan in the couple’s Netflix documentary series, he said that he was stuck in traffic and late for the date, which only caused more panic. “I was panicking, I was freaking out, I was sweating,” he said of the night the two first met.

Body language expert Darron Stanton, who spoke to the New York Post on behalf of Betfair Casino, said that Harry appeared to show “nervousness” and “embarrassment” when speaking about the first date, even seven years later.

“Even though Meghan and Harry are in the present day speaking about their first date, the unconscious mind of Harry is triggering all of those past feelings, and that is why we saw him go red and become fidgety,” Stanton said of Harry discussing the night. “In terms of body language in this particular clip, Harry comes across as jittery and quite nervous, however, Meghan is completely calm and controlled.” Stanton also added that Harry touches his face during the conversation, suggesting that he “has the urge to shy away from” talking about that night.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Prince Archie in 2019 | Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool/Getty Images

These days, Harry and Meghan are living far differently from the lives they likely envisioned on that first date. Meghan officially joined the royal family in 2018 after she married Harry, but the two only remained in their working royal roles for fewer than two years after they wed. By January 2020, Harry and Meghan had decided to step back from their roles and move to the United States; they made their last official working royal appearances in March 2020, just before the pandemic hit.

These days, Harry and Meghan live in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The two have distanced themselves almost entirely from the royals, though they did return in 2022 for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral service. Harry also appeared at his father’s coronation ceremony in 2023.