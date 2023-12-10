Prince Harry’s ‘Worst Nightmare’ Is Coming True with Jaw-Dropping Claims in Royal Author’s New Book

Prince Harry has been reportedly working hard to rebuild his relationship with Prince Charles. However, Harry's 'worst nightmare' is coming true with the release of a new royal book that is only driving a greater wedge.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been on poor terms with the rest of the royal family for years. But recently, Harry and his father, King Charles, were slowly getting back in a good place. Harry and Meghan reportedly even had their children send King Charles a video for his recent birthday.

Now, though, it seems everything could be spoiled with the release of royal author Omid Scobie’s new book, “Endgame.” The book revealed some jaw-dropping details about the royal family, including the people behind the reported comments about Prince Archie’s race. And for Harry, who was working to rebuild trust with his father, it’s a “nightmare.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry’s budding relationship with King Charles could be ruined after new royal book

Omid Scobie, the royal author behind Harry and Meghan’s “Finding Freedom” book, recently released another royal book titled “Endgame,” which went behind the scenes of where things currently stand within the royal family. However, in what Scobie has claimed was a translation error, a Dutch version of the book revealed King Charles and Kate Middleton as the two royals behind the racist comments Harry and Meghan brought up to Oprah Winfrey back in 2021.

The book’s release came just as Harry and his father were re-gaining some solid ground in their relationship, and with this new scandal the relationship between Harry and his father is once again threatened — with one royal expert dubbing it Harry’s “worst nightmare” and saying that Harry’s progress with the royal family is “back to square one.”

“There’s now pressure being put on Harry to come out and distance himself from the book, and I think that will be very tempting for him to do because it seems he has been trying to soften his tone towards the royals,” royal expert Duncan Larcombe told OK! Magazine UK, via Express. “There were some green shoots that he might be trying to end the feud from his side. So the timing of the book couldn’t be worse for Harry,” Larcombe continued. “I think it’s his worst nightmare.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not spoken out about the book

Despite the bombshell claims, Harry and Meghan have remained completely quiet. But let’s not forget that the royal family did not come to Meghan’s defense when rumors swirled that Meghan made Kate cry back in 2018 — even though the family knew fully that the rumor was incorrect; it was the other way around.

With that said, maybe it’s not much of a surprise that Meghan and Harry aren’t jumping at the chance to at least defend Kate amid the rumor. Plus, if the rumors are true, then Harry and Meghan might be waiting for the royal family to take some kind of accountability.

Harry has always said that his biggest issue with his father and brother during the feud was their lack of accountability; if Harry thinks that family has a chance to hold themselves accountable for wrongdoing and doesn’t, then it might leave all of them back in the same bad place they were several years ago.