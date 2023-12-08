Royal Author Omid Scobie Finally Admits He Did Include the Names of the Royals Accused of Racism in an ‘Early’ Version of ‘Endgame’

Omid Scobie initially denied reports that he ever wrote the names of the royals allegedly responsible for the reported racist comments, but he has now revealed that an 'early' version of the book included them.

Nothing has made royal family headlines more in late 2023 than the shocking revelations from royal author Omid Scobie’s new book, “Endgame.” The book is of such importance because of Scobie’s ties to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle; there were rumors he was largely in talks with Harry and Meghan while writing their “Finding Freedom” biography, which was released in 2021. As a result, his claims tend to have some major credibility.

That’s why when a Dutch version of the book apparently revealed the royals behind the racism accusations Harry and Meghan mentioned to Oprah Winfrey in 2021, it made headlines immediately. Scobie originally said he never named the royals, but he has now admitted that an “early” version of the book did include their names.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Omid Scobie is no longer denying that he named the royals involved in the racism accusations

A Dutch translation of “Endgame” was pulled from shelves in late November after it was revealed that King Charles and Kate Middleton were the royals responsible for allegedly questioning Prince Archie’s skin color and the impact it would have on the royal family. And initially, Scobie denied ever putting the royals’ names in writing and blamed the situation on a translation error. However, as time went on, denying the claims likely became more difficult. Now, Express reports that Scobie has come clean about including the two names in an “early” version of the book.

“Unbeknownst to me at the time, early and uncleared text was provided to the Dutch publisher in order for them to start work on the translation, with the understanding that their translation would be updated to reflect the final version of the book I officially submitted,” Scobie wrote in a column for British media outlet inews.

Scobie added that he supposedly did everything could to keep things airtight from a legal perspective. “I spent almost two months with independent British barristers and in-house legal counsel to ensure that every detail in the finished book was legally watertight,” he said, adding that he “never submitted a book that had those names in it.”

Nobody from the royal family has spoken out about the royals named

Neither the royal family nor Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made any statements regarding the release of the names. Harry and his father have been working on rebuilding their relationship, but it remains unclear how the name revelations might impact that budding friendship between the father and son.

The royal family did release a statement back in 2021 saying that certain royal family members remember the race conversations differently than others. However, the family has not made any statements since. While there is still time for both the Sussexes and the royals to speak on the allegations, it doesn’t seem like either side has an interest. Does that silence signal truth? At this point, it’s impossible to know. Time will tell whether the family members are able to heal their ongoing feud, but this situation likely doesn’t help.