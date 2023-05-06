Prince Philip Rushed to Clear His Name After People Thought He Insulted The Beatles

In 1965, The Beatles were riding high on a wave of Beatlemania when Prince Philip appeared to doubt their staying power. A journalist quoted him as saying The Beatles’ popularity was waning. The public was shocked: the band was in the middle of a successful tour, had recently released two films, and drew screaming crowds wherever they went. Prince Philip also found it surprising that people attributed the quote to him, and he rushed to clear things up.

A journalist misquoted Prince Philip when he discussed The Beatles

1965 was one of The Beatles’ busiest years on record. They toured, released new music, and put out a film.

“If you look at our itinerary some of those years where we did maybe a tour of England, a tour of Europe, a tour of America, two albums and about four EPS, and three singles, and we made a movie all in the same year — you think, ‘Oh Jesus, How did we do that?’” George Harrison said, per The Beatles’ official website.

Despite their packed schedules, Prince Philip caused an uproar when a journalist quoted him as saying that The Beatles were “on the wane.” The London Evening Standard polled readers to see if they believed the band’s popularity really was dwindling; five out of seven said it wasn’t. Headlines projected the quote, adding further fuel to the story of Prince Philip’s reported slight of The Beatles.

After several days of this, Prince Philip sent a personal telegram to the Beatles’ manager Brian Epstein. He explained that the journalist misquoted him. He’d said, “I think The Beatles are away,” not “on the wane.”

Showing their appreciation of The Beatles benefited the royal family

Prince Philip’s desire to clear up the rumor is evidence of The Beatles’ massive popularity. He did not want people to think he insulted the band because their image was so pristine. Speaking badly about them — even with a comment as minor as saying their popularity was waning — went sharply against public opinion.

By speaking positively about The Beatles, which the royal family often did, they aligned themselves with public opinion. This is likely why Prince Philip felt the urge to personally clarify his remarks to Epstein.

Did Queen Elizabeth II meet The Beatles?

Members of the royal family spoke warmly about The Beatles, and the band first met Queen Elizabeth II in 1965. Each band member was named a Member of the Order of the British Empire. When they accepted them, they met her.

“I remember us being taken aside and shown what the correct protocol was,” Paul McCartney said, per Deadline. “We were told how to approach Her Majesty and not to talk to her unless she talks to us. For four Liverpool lads, it was, ‘Wow, hey man.’”

While the band reportedly thought it was “daft” that they were receiving MBEs, McCartney said he felt honored to meet the queen. He went on to meet with her a number of times over the years.