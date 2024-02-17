Find out what request the Duke of Sussex made to Queen Elizabeth II before he married Meghan that set Prince William off and had him giving his brother a demand.

For years, it seemed like Prince William and Prince Harry had such a close relationship and were like best friends. It later became public knowledge that just like all siblings they fought and had heated disagreements at times.

While we’ll never hear William’s side, in the memoir Spare, Harry gave his version of what growing up as the younger brother of a future king was like and detailed a physical altercation they allegedly had over Meghan. Now, what the Duke of Sussex said about another fight the brothers reportedly had just before he and Meghan said “I do” is gaining traction again after it was highlighted in another royal biography.

Prince William and Prince Harry walking next to each other to meet members of the public on the long Walk at Windsor Castle | Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images

What Prince Harry said about a physical fight with Prince William in ‘Spare’

One of the big bombshells that came from Harry’s book is his claim that William attacked him.

The passage in the memoir details a day when William came to Harry’s Nottingham Cottage residence on the grounds of Kensington Palace to discuss “the whole rolling catastrophe” of their relationship. According to the duke, William called Meghan “difficult,” “rude,” and “abrasive.”

In Harry’s version of the heir vs. the spare, he claims that things escalated from just words when William “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Author describes another fight in which William allegedly gave Harry an ‘order’

But that wasn’t the only fight Harry wrote about in Spare. During his promotional book tour, Harry did an ITV interview with Tom Bradby and told the journalist that he argued with the now-Prince of Wales for a week about keeping his beard on his wedding day.

Prince Harry and Prince William as they arrive for Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle | Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

In an extract from her new book My Mother and I, Ingrid Seward also brought up the princes’ argument over facial hair. She explained that Harry asked his grandmother if he could keep his beard the day he got married and she agreed. However, the groom going to Queen Elizabeth supposedly infuriated William and he was “annoyed she had given him her clearance and annoyed at what he saw as Harry’s one-upmanship.”

“The queen reluctantly agreed, as it seemed so important to her grandson,” Seward wrote per the Daily Mail. The author added that William was upset because he was not able to make his own choices writing: “He was the heir and had to do everything by the book.”

The whole thing caused a huge argument between the brothers and during the row, William ordered Harry to shave “as the heir speaking to the spare.”

And as photos from that day show, Harry did not and on his wedding day sported a full beard.