Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married for more than a dozen years. The Prince and Princess of Wales wed back in April 2011, and they have since welcomed three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Of course, while marriage means the beginning of a new adventure rather than the end of one, some people feel the need to do something spontaneous before tying the knot. And William reportedly went on a dangerous adventure the night before he wed Kate — something that she has described as “horror.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton walk in front of Prince Harry and Pippa Middleton at their wedding | Kirsty Wigglesworth/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William took a dangerous motorcycle ride the night before marrying Kate Middleton

Something people might not know about William is that he greatly enjoys riding his motorcycle. But it’s a hobby that his wife doesn’t exactly approve of. According to Express, William received his motorcycle license when he was just 19 years old and has enjoyed riding one ever since. However, Kate reportedly hates the hobby because she believes it is dangerous — and she hopes Prince George doesn’t pick up the same hobby.

The night before William’s wedding to his now-wife, he reportedly took a motorcycle ride; it was likely to ease his mind amid pre-wedding jitters, and it’s unclear if he even told Kate about it at the time. She probably knows now, but if she had known the night before the wedding, she might have tried to talk him out of it.

Kate once described William’s hobby as “horror,” saying that it “It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I’m terrified. Hopefully, I’m going to keep George off it.” George is certainly too young to ride a motorcycle right now, but if he’s anything like his father, she might have a tough time keeping him away from the adventurous pastime.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding was watched by millions

It’s clear that William survived his nighttime bike ride just before his wedding, and he was there the next day smiling as Kate made her way down the aisle. On the day of William and Kate’s wedding, millions of people tuned in around the world to watch the future king marry a commoner. Since Kate and William tied the knot in 2011, Kate has become one of the most-loved royals. Her approval rating has remained steadily higher than King Charles, Prince Harry, Camilla Parker Bowles, and Meghan Markle; she stands just below William and the late Queen Elizabeth II.

These days, William apparently still enjoys the occasional motorcycle ride, though he has definitely traded in his young antics for the role of fatherhood. William has done his best to take an active role in his three children’s lives, and he and Kate even moved their family off the grounds of Kensington Palace and up to Windsor Castle, where they can give George, Charlotte, and Louis a more private life before the children become too exposed to the royal spotlight. The kids make a handful of appearances each year alongside their parents, but for the most part, William and Kate keep them out of the public eye.