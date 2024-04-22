What the Prince of Wales has been doing recently is no accident it's actually a sign about how his wife's treatment is going, according to a royal expert.

The Palace announced in mid-January that the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) had abdominal surgery. But her lengthy recovery time away from public life sparked concerns about her health and plenty of wild conspiracies regarding her whereabouts.

On March 22, Kate put an end to all that speculation with news that no one was expecting to hear, revealing she has cancer and is undergoing “preventive treatment.” Following his wife’s admission, Prince William took a short break before returning to his royal duties, and according to an expert, when he did, he sent a message to everyone about the princess’s recovery.

Expert says Prince William sent ‘signals’ to public about Kate’s recovery

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams insists that the Prince of Wales’ return to public duties and recent appearances following Kate’s announcement is to send a message that her treatment is going well. He talked about how William and his oldest child, Prince George, took in an Aston Villa match on April 11.

Fitzwilliams told The Sun: “Royals realize that every single thing they do sends a message in one way or another. It wasn’t just a question of appearing with George at an occasion that was enjoyable. It was a question of sending a signal that it was business as usual — as far as that was reasonable to be expected.

Prince William and Prince George attend the UEFA Europa Conference League 2023-24 quarterfinal | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

“If Catherine had been there, it would have been fantastic, but no one is expecting that. People wouldn’t expect that after her video message, which I think is the bravest ever on a health issue by a public figure in Britain.”

The commentator added that Prince William’s appearance with George was certainly a good sign about how things are going at home and that there is hope for a return to some normalcy.

Fitzwillams said it was “important, simply in the sense that it was what one would call normal. Obviously, with the royal family very little is actually normal at the moment. He is clearly looking after the children as far as feasible. I mean, it’s a burden William has. It sent this message that things some things are going on, more or less as normal.”

Days after taking in the soccer match with his son, the Prince of Wales visited Surplus to Supper, a charity in Sunbury-on-Thames, and assured well-wishers that he was going to “look after” and take care of Kate as she continued her treatment.

The message the princess has for the public

Kate Middleton shown on a TV screen while announcing she has cancer | Leon Neal/Getty Images

Kate hasn’t spoken publicly since sharing her cancer diagnosis. But in that video she did have a heartfelt message for others, particularly others who are going through the same thing she’s going through.

The princess said: “At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

There is no timetable for Kate’s return to royal duties as she stated: “Now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”