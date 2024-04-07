According to a celebrity psychic, these are the things the Prince of Wales will do to ensure that he doesn't get burnout while working overtime as his wife continues her recovery.

Following abdominal surgery in mid-January, the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) made a heartbreaking announcement revealing her cancer diagnosis and that she has started “preventative chemotherapy.”

The news comes just weeks after the princess’s father-in-law, King Charles, was also diagnosed with cancer and began treatment as well. This has left other senior royals like Prince William stretched pretty thin having to do extra engagements in his wife and dad’s absence. Now, a psychic is revealing what the Prince of Wales will be doing in the coming weeks and months to avoid becoming overworked.

Psychic reveals what Prince William can turn to so ‘burnout’ won’t be an issue

Inbaal Honigman is a celebrity psychic astrologer who has been reading Tarot since the ’90s. She has appeared in media for more than 20 years giving her predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and TalkSPORT radio to name a few.

In 2023, she predicted that King Charles would develop an “illness” that would “become public knowledge via an official announcement” in 2024. And even before the monarch’s cancer diagnosis was made public, Honigman hinted that the king would have an “extended medical leave” and that Prince William would have to pick up some more responsibilities.

Prince William receives a bouquet of flowers for his wife, Kate Middleton, during a visit to the Western Marble Arch Synagogue | TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

At the start of April, Honigman read the Tarot for the Prince of Wales. She pulled a “Knight of Wands” card and shared that given all the extra work and stress over the last few months, William will need to do a few things to avoid burnout.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, the astrologer said that in order to do so the future king will be “looking into fitness and long days out in the country with the family. April is a month of fun physical challenges for Prince William. Willam’s year is busy but he makes sure that he can find the time to enjoy his family, read a book, and go for a country walk, ensuring that he doesn’t suffer from burnout.”

Keeping up with a fitness routine has always been something William enjoyed. As former royal butler Grant Harrold explained, “Exercise is important …[he] wants to maintain a healthy lifestyle” and “needs to be fit and healthy to do the job” he does.

Psychic reveals that Queen Camilla has to take a trip away amid her busy schedule

Queen Camilla attends the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Honigman also read Queen Camilla’s chart as she too has been doing some of the heavy lifting and picking up more duties in her husband’s absence.

The astrologer pulled a “Prince of Wands” card for the queen.

“Camilla tries to channel her busy schedule and public lifestyle into a positive direction,” Honigman noted before adding, “Taking action is the name of the game. Camilla takes a trip away, not to go sunning herself but to help with an important project of rehoming a displaced community following adverse conditions. She enjoys the opportunity to help those who need her most.”