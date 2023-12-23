With every new year comes a time for people to reset, recharge, and make changes in their lives. The royals are no different. And now a celebrity psychic and astrologer is revealing what’s in store for some of the members of the family in 2024, including who we’ll see less of as they take a step back from the spotlight and who we’ll be seeing much more of.

Which 2 royals will be seen less in public going forward

The Wales family and the Tindalls attend the Platinum Party at the Palace concert in front of Buckingham Palace | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Inbaal Honigman is a celebrity psychic and astrologer who has been reading Tarot since the mid-90s. She has given predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPORT radio to name a few. And now she’s revealing that two members of the royal who have been pretty visible lately won’t be in the upcoming year and that is Zara and Mike Tindall.

Princess Anne’s daughter and her husband have been seen in public pretty often over the last two years as they’ve attended major events like the queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities, Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol concert, the king’s coronation concert, and Mike even appeared in the reality TV series I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. But now, according to Honigman, they plan to step away from the limelight and focus on themselves.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie Honigman explained: “The royal couple will be stepping away from the limelight as much as they can, as they promise to have a powerful 2024 in their personal and professional lives. Zara gets a card called The Aeon, which says that every achievement she conquers now, every success she has, is based on the hard work that she’s put in before. The satisfaction that she feels over her achievements is justified, as she’s done her best to make them a reality. It’s also a lovely card for families and shows a great relationship between herself and her parents, her in-laws, and her entire family.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall wave during the King Charles III’s Coronation Concert in Windsor, England | Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images

“Mike gets a practical and successful card called the Ace of Disks. It’s a business card which indicates success on every level and a focused and methodical approach towards achieving his goals. Together, they get the private and aloof Hermit card, meaning that their relationship will take place behind closed doors, and they won’t be inviting the media to any family birthdays or private holidays. The couple likes to keep their private lives private and will take extra care in 2024 to ensure that they’re not photographed on their holidays or followed on a night out.”

The 2 royals we’ll be seeing more of in 2024

The celebrity psychic also predicted which two royals we will be seeing more of in the next year and that is Prince William and his stepmother, Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles).

“We’ll be hearing more directly from the heir to the throne [Prince William] in 2024,” Honigman said. “The communicative Queen of Swords card says that he will be taking speaking roles more regularly and will be giving speeches and talks, communicating directly with the press and those around him. Some of his charity endeavors will enjoy favorable headlines, says the 9 of Disks Tarot card, as the impact of the prince’s work will become apparent.”

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, and Prince William at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland after a National Service of Dedication and Thanksgiving | Yui Mok – Pool/Getty Images

She added that the same is true for Queen Camilla: “We’ll be seeing more of [her] in 2024, as she takes on extra responsibilities, both in her personal life and in her royal duties. The bright and sunny 6 of Disks card shows that the royal is strong and well and feels excited to look into more charities which she can support and more organizations that can use her backing.”

Honigman continued: “The Empress Tarot card is the perfect representation for Queen Camilla, as it is a maternal, caring, and nurturing card which shows that her busy professional life doesn’t take away from her focus and involvement in her personal life. She promises to have a happy year full of family occasions and celebrations. The regimented 3 of Disks card lets us know that even the most routine of royal tasks are not a problem and she carries out all her duties with grace.”