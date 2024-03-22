A royal expert ended up in tears when she was asked how she feels about everything the Princess of Wales has been going through now that we know she has cancer.

The Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) shocked people around the world when she revealed that she has cancer and is undergoing preventative chemotherapy at this time.

Most people didn’t see this coming but they had no problem spreading their own theories about Kate when she wasn’t seen publicly for weeks, and some of what they have been saying ranges from really out there to downright cruel. Now, a royal commentator has broken down in tears when asked about the princess’s revelation amid the nasty rumors and says she has “lost all faith in humanity.”

Royal expert and To Di For Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield was a guest on Talk TV and when asked about the breaking news couldn’t hold back her tears.

“I’m so angry. I lost all faith in humanity,” Schofield said as she wiped away tears. “I’m just really disappointed at the way we’ve treated her and it feels like we pushed her into having to make this statement. I’ve been asked all sorts of horrific questions about this woman’s privacy and about her credibility.”

Schofield then called out some public figures who posted about or made fun of the royal during this time.

“I’m mad at the Kim Kardashians for making fun of this situation … I’m mad at the John Olivers. I’m mad at Stephen Colbert. And I’m mad that this person [Kate] became a punchline when she was going through something so serious and horrible behind the scenes.”

Earlier in the week Schofield spoke about this subject and told Sky News host Rita Panahi that Kate’s friends and neighbors have been saying that people are going to feel pretty bad when they find out what’s really going on with the Princess of Wales.

“I know somebody who goes to school with their children and I also have another contact in the area,” Schofield said. “They have both said that they’ve seen [Kate] and that the neighborhood is fiercely protective of her and that they think that all of this speculation is ridiculous and unfair based on the information that they have. And they’ve also told me that once we all have the same information … everybody is going to feel horrifically ashamed. They’re going to feel real guilt about the way that we behaved throughout this process.”

Kate asked for privacy as she recovers

Back in January when initially announcing Kate’s surgery, the palace asked for her privacy but never got it. Now with the princess asking herself, there’s hope that she will get it this time.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment, ” the princess said before adding, “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”

Kate’s brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, also hope the Princess of Wales gets the privacy she needs. They released a statement to People that read: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”