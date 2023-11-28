Prince William and King Charles remain a very close father-son duo. However, William reportedly isn't thrilled with the way his father is running the monarchy.

Prince William and King Charles reportedly have different ways of ruling. Charles and William have been close for years, and William has taken plenty of advice from both his father and late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, when it comes to taking the throne.

However, William and his father are different, and while Charles is the current king, the public favors William. Now, though, rumor has it William isn’t thrilled with the way his father is ruling. But don’t worry — it likely won’t cause any permanent tension between the father and son.

Prince William and King Charles | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince William reportedly doesn’t love how his father is ruling

Just because William and Charles are close doesn’t mean they always agree on everything the other one does. While they have bonded even more since Prince Harry left the royal family, William has spoken out about some of Charles’ decisions behind the scenes. According to Omid Scobie’s new book, “Endgame,” (via Express), William doesn’t think Charles has always made the best decisions. A source close to the prince told Scobie that Charles is playing more of a “transitional” role as king, though that had been suspected from the moment Charles took the throne.

However, the source also added that William William “[doesn’t] think his father is competent enough, quite frankly,” suggesting William hasn’t been thrilled with Charles’ monarchy. “Though they share similar passions and interests, their style of leadership is completely different,” the source continued.

Interestingly, it appears that one major difference between the father and son was the handling of Prince Andrew’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Apparently, William was quite unhappy with Charles’ indecisiveness toward Andrew’s actions.

King Charles and Prince William disagreed on the handling of Prince Andrew

According to Scobie’s book, the situation between Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein left William wanting to cut his uncle off completely; however, Charles couldn’t bring himself to do that. To this day, the royal family still supports Andrew financially despite that his royal titles have been stripped.

“While King Charles has, so far, shown no inclination of conclusively stopping his support for his wayward brother, Andrew would be foolish to think that William will unquestionably support his uncle in the same way,” the source also told Scobie for his book.

Rumor has it that William plans to cut Andrew off when he takes the throne; however, it’s unclear what that could do to William’s relationship with his uncle as well as his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The two women are Andrew’s daughters, and William has always had a close relationship with them.

Regardless of the Andrew situation, William apparently is just waiting his turn to take the throne; it seems Charles knows that and is alright with it. The public much prefers William over his father, as Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles never fully recovered from the affair scandal while William and Kate Middleton are one of the most popular couples in the world. Still, Charles and William do have a close relationship, and it likely won’t be severed.