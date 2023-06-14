While King Charles and Prince Andrew once has a tight-knit bond, their relationship has grown complicated over the years.

The brotherly bond between King Charles and Prince Andrew is reportedly going through a rough patch. Differences seem to have erupted over Charles’ ambitious blueprint for the monarchy. However, their relationship hasn’t always been marked by such tension.

Back in the day, Charles and Andrew shared a tight-knit bond. Yet, as they matured and their royal duties started to pile up, their closeness gradually faded.

With their relationship hitting an all-time low, here’s a closer look at Charles’ complicated relationship with Andrew.

King Charles and Prince Andrew | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

King Charles and Prince Andrew are in a row over the Royal Lodge

The sibling bond between Charles and Andrew is currently strained following an intense disagreement over Andrew’s luxurious $37 million residence, the Royal Lodge.

In line with Charles’ drive to streamline the monarchy and cut costs, he has shaken up the living arrangements for a few high-ranking royals. Harry and Meghan, for instance, were ushered out of Frogmore Cottage, and Charles attempted to relocate a disgruntled Andrew into the vacated premises.

However, Andrew has staunchly resisted these efforts to displace him from the Royal Lodge. This tension has put a damper on the brothers’ relationship, insiders reveal, despite Charles offering Frogmore Cottage as an alternative abode.

Andrew, who has resided at the Royal Lodge since 2003, is adamant about staying put. According to Mirror, an insider claims that Andrew’s steadfastness may be an attempt to maintain his image as a senior royal figure.

“Andrew doesn’t want to leave because the property is seen as a symbol of senior royalty — an important property in the family’s portfolio,” the insider dished.

Queen Elizabeth’s oldest sons weren’t always at odds with each other

Things were not always turbulent for Charles and Andrew. In their formative years, the brothers, though separated by a 12-year age gap, shared a close bond.

Their childhood and young adulthood saw them shoulder the monarchy’s mantle together. The two appeared in public with each other, jointly partook in official duties, and presented a united front at various royal events.

While Charles was engrossed in his increasing royal responsibilities, Prince Andrew charted his path in the Royal Navy. The two also had contrasting dispositions; Charles, the thinker, and Andrew, the lively spirit.

However, this difference didn’t hamper their close-knit camaraderie. Notably, for his 1981 wedding to Princess Diana, Charles insisted on having Andrew accompany him in the coach to St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse as the brothers were met with their own share of public scandals.

King Charles’ relationship with Prince Andrew has been complicated for years

Following their respective divorces, Charles reportedly grew irritated with Andrew’s constant stream of scandals. Undeniably, Charles himself grappled with his own set of trials, such as the heartbreaking demise of Diana and the ensuing public outcry.

Yet, Andrew’s connection with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, once it hit the public domain, seemingly dwarfed Charles’ issues. This controversial association continues to tarnish Andrew’s reputation and resulted in his enforced step back from public duties in 2019.

The ripple effects from these revelations inevitably strained his bond with Charles and the rest of the royal family. To this day, Andrew still finds himself marginalized within the monarchy, and as time rolls on, his relationship with Charles only appears to become more tangled.

In speaking about their relationship moving forward, royal expert Richard Palmer says that Charles is faced with a complicated situation.

“It’s a tricky issue. At the root of it all is what Andrew is going to do for the rest of his life, what should be done with it,” Palmer stated. “Personally, I think there is no room for him in public life, and if he gets into something controversial finance-wise it will reflect badly on the Royal Family.”