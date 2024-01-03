Prince William and Kate Middleton first met when Kate was hardly just an adult. The now-Princess of Wales was only 18 when she first crossed paths with the future king at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. William and Kate have been linked since they were about 20, and William apparently made a promise to Kate’s parents when he eventually married his future queen.

However, recent rumors and attacks on Kate have William reportedly feeling like he’s broken that promise, leaving him with guilt and anger, according to one royal expert.

Prince William promised Kate Middleton’s parents that he would protect her

William and Kate had a couple of ups and downs while they were dating, but they ultimately ended up being each other’s forever. And when William promised Kate a life together, he also reportedly promised her parents that he would “look after her and protect her,” according to royal expert Jennie Bond. But when Omid Scobie’s “Endgame” book was released in late 2023, which contained a number of attacks on Kate, William felt like he had broken the promise he made to her parents. Kate was in the spotlight, at risk of losing her reputation, after Scobie claimed that she was one of the royals (along with King Charles) who had made racist comments regarding Archie’s skin color.

“William feels guilty and angry because he promised Kate’s parents that he would protect and look after her,” Bond told OK! Magazine UK, via Express. “The attacks from Omid Scobie were vicious, so William will feel guilty because all she’s done is fall in love with someone who happened to be a future king.” The royal family never made a formal statement about the book’s accusations, and neither did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The revelation stems from a 2021 interview with the Sussexes and Oprah Winfrey, where Meghan claimed that some royals questioned how Archie’s skin tone would impact the royal family.

Prince William is reportedly ‘proud’ of how Kate Middleton handles the pressures of royalty

Though William doesn’t often speak out when attacks are made, Bond said that he is extremely proud of his wife, the future queen, for the way she has handled everything that has come her way — while also being a mother to their three kids.

“Kate has demonstrated that she’s the real deal and William constantly shows that he’s hugely proud of her,” Bond said, also adding that the near-decade of dating between her and William was “invaluable” to Kate learning and earning her role in the royal family.

These days, Kate is continuing to parent her three children, and the public has loved to see her be a mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Despite that Kate is serious about her royal role, she also has made it clear that she and William will continue to put their children first. And while some people have questioned Kate’s work ethic, many members of the British public find it endearing that Kate has become so relatable.