Prince William Admits King Charles Dealt With a Painful Issue After Coronation

Prince William discussed King Charles’ coronation ceremony during a celebratory walkabout. His statement came hours before a concert celebrating his father’s ascension. The Prince of Wales revealed a major secret about the prior day’s events with followers who greeted him and his wife, Kate Middleton, in Wales. Prince William admitted King Charles dealt with a painful issue that had to do with the St Edwards Crown.

King Charles wearing St Edwards crown at his coronation | Andrew Matthews/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William speculated on the painful issue King Charles dealt with after his coronation

During a celebratory walkabout in Wales, Prince William revealed the monarch dealt with a painful issue the day after his official coronation. William admitted his father was uncomfortable after wearing the St Edwards Crown.

The Daily Mirror reported on William’s statement. Reportedly, Charles was left with a sore neck and head from the weight of the royal topper.

Speaking to fans outside Windsor, the Prince of Wales revealed: “I think his neck hurt last night, having the crown. It does weigh a hell of a lot.”

Charles wore the St Edwards crown throughout his coronation. However, it was later swapped out for the lighter Imperial State Crown.

The St Edwards Crown is just too heavy to be worn for long periods

King Charles is seated in the coronation chair inside of Westminster Abbey during his coronation | ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

For over 200 years, monarchs didn’t wear the St. Edwards Crown in coronation ceremonies because it was too heavy, said Crisscut. The crown is solid gold, weighs 5 lbs., and is decorated with 444 precious and semi-precious stones.

The Imperial State Crown was designed to be lighter than its replaced crown. Made in 1937 for the coronation of the Queen’s father, King George VI, it sat upon Queen Elizabeth’s casket during her funeral.

That crown has nearly 3,000 stones. This stunning symbol of the monarchy includes 2,868 diamonds, 273 pearls, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, and five rubies. The Imperial State Crown is half the weight of the St Edwards Crown.

Queen Elizabeth once said the St Edwards Crown puts excess strain on the neck

Queen Elizabeth once told the BBC in 2018 about the difficulties of wearing the heavy symbol of the monarchy in public. She explained how you couldn’t look down to read a speech while wearing the crown, as the weight of the diamonds can put excess strain on your neck.

“Fortunately, my father and I had the same sort of shaped head. Once you put it on, it stays,” the late monarch quipped of the Imperial State Crown. This was the same crown

“Unwieldy. There are some disadvantages to crowns. But otherwise, they’re quite important things,” Queen Elizabeth concluded as she looked at the crown during the interview.

The reigning monarch regularly wears the Imperial State Crown during the state opening of Parliament. As for the St Edwards Crown, it is returned to the Tower of London immediately following the coronation. The Crown Jewels include over 100 extraordinary items, including orbs, scepters, and crowns.

All are closely connected with the status and role of the monarch. The oldest is the 12th-century spoon used to anoint the king or queen at the coronation.