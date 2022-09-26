Prince William Will Be ‘a King for the People’ and Is ‘Changing Things a Lot,’ According to Royal Butler

Prince William is next in line for the throne after his father, King Charles III, who took over following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Here’s how a former royal staff member predicts that Prince William will rule when he takes the throne, and how he compares to his mother, Princess Diana.

Prince William is next in line for the throne after King Charles III

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, there has been some uncertainty about how the heir, King Charles III, will rule. Queen Elizabeth ruled for seven decades by the time of her death, and many viewed her constant presence as a symbol of stability.

King Charles, who was formerly the Prince of Wales, bestowed his old title to his oldest son, Prince William. Now William and his wife, Kate Middleton, formerly the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are the Prince and Princess of Wales.

William’s mother, Diana, was famously known as the Princess of Wales while married to Charles. Camilla Shand, who married Charles after Diana, was technically the Princess of Wales, but styled herself as the Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince William will be ‘a King for the people,’ says a former royal butler

“Prince William is changing things a lot,” Harrold told Slingo. “The Queen would never go up and hug someone, but for William and Kate this is now normal. The younger Royals have shown that they can’t be aloof. If they are aloof, it will not work.”

The former butler continued, “Diana wanted to be a Queen of people’s hearts, William will be a King for the people. He’s approachable, he’s friendly, he’s compassionate… he’ll put himself in anyone’s shoes. He’s not a king because that’s his job, he’ll be doing it for the people, to try and help them and make the country, if not the world, a better place.”

Citizens will be scrutinizing the lavish lifestyle of the royal family

Harrold also said that people will be watching the spending habits of the royals, particularly King Charles III and Prince William.

“It’s not going to be easy,” the former butler said. “They have to be careful with that, however, with cost of living etc. We’re all being told to tighten budgets and if Royals are off on helicopters, it’ll be interesting to see how they’re going to do their jobs but still be aware of how it appears to the public.”

Former Royal footman Steven Kaye recently opened up about caring for Queen Elizabeth’s beloved corgis, revealing that dogs flew on a private jet when the Queen traveled to Balmoral.

“She’ll tend to have the dogs with her for the first four weeks and then on staff changeover day, we would then have to fly the dogs back to Windsor,” Kaye told Slingo. “They’d get flown on the private jet to Northolt and a lady that lived on the Great Windsor Park would come and collect them.”

The royal family has come under fire many times for using private jets due to the cost and the carbon emissions. And many taxpayers were outraged by the cost of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities.

