Prince William’s Loving Tribute to Princess Diana and Prince Harry Has Place of Honor in Kensington Palace Apartment

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a series of stunning social media videos as part of a media blitz following King Charles’ coronation. The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, were filmed at the coronation and several events thereafter. However, eagle-eyed royal watchers found a loving tribute to Princess Diana and Prince Harry in one full-length video shared on YouTube. The memento has a place of honor in Kate and William’s Kensington Palace apartment.

Princess Diana, Prince William, and Prince Harry photographed in Canada in 1991 | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Prince William paid loving tribute to Princess Diana and Prince Harry

A quick glimpse at one of Prince William’s mementos was seen in the family’s YouTube video. A family photograph featuring Princess Diana and Prince Harry had a place of honor on the family piano.

The clip gave a behind-the-scenes look at the Prince of Wales and his family as they prepared for the special occasion. It included footage of the Waleses’ apartment at Kensington Palace.

As Princess Charlotte walked across the sitting room, a framed photograph of Prince William, Prince Harry, and Princess Diana was prominently displayed. The photo was used for the late princess’ Christmas card in 1995.

The black and white photo shows Diana seated in the center of her sons. Prince Harry sat on her right side with his forearms and head resting on her shoulder. William sat to her left, smiling brightly.

Do Prince William and Kate Middleton still live at Kensington Palace?

Prince William and Kate Middleton called Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace their home since 2013. The apartment is four stories tall and is comprised of 20 rooms. In addition to the main house, there are large staff quarters and a large walled-in garden.

However, the couple reportedly moved out of their London digs. Subsequently, the Cambridge’s relocated to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, closer to their children’s school in Berkshire.

Furthermore, Adelaide Cottage is half a mile from Windsor Castle. But, while in London, the Cambridges will continue to use Kensington Palace as their home base.

Prince William and Prince Harry have both kept Princess Diana’s memory alive for their children

Private photos of Princess Diana with her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry | Andrew Parsons – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Both Prince William and Prince Harry have kept their mother’s memory close to their hearts. The princes have been very open about Princess Diana’s impact on their lives.

She died in 1997 in a car crash in Paris, France. Diana is laid to rest at her childhood home, Althorp House.

In 2022, Prince Harry discussed his late mother at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Aspen, Colo., on Aug. 25. “Next week is the 25th anniversary of my mother’s death, and she most certainly will never be forgotten,” he said.

Furthermore, he shared, “I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for how she did it. I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her.”

However, during filming for the documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, Prince William said at home he is “constantly talking about Granny Diana.” He admitted he talks about his late mother to his three children.

“I talk about her and just try and remind them that there are two grandmothers, there were two grandmothers in their lives, and so it’s important that they know who she was and that she existed,” William said.

Elements of this story were first reported by People Magazine, E! News, and Vogue.