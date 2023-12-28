It was a memorable day when the Prince of Wales came face-to-face with his teenage crush at Kensington Palace.

Prince William‘s secret teenage crush is having their moment in the spotlight. They’re speaking out after The Crown outed their brief relationship, which occurred in the 1990s and had Princess Diana’s fingerprints all over it.

‘The Crown’ featured Prince William’s secret crush front and center

The Crown‘s final six episodes share the events that shaped the royal family following Princess Diana‘s 1997 death. Events depicted include the Golden Jubilee of Elizabeth II, the deaths of Princess Margaret and Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, the early relationship of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and the wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Also seen during The Crown‘s final episodes are the teenage years of Princes William and Harry. One memorable moment within the House of Windsor was Princess Diana’s doing, and it involved Prince William and his teenage crush.

Cindy Crawford, whom Prince William had a crush on as a teenager, shared a clip of her brief cameo on Instagram. She added a caption that referenced her own memory of meeting the real William and his mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace.

“A little cameo on The Crown. I still vividly remember visiting Kensington Palace to meet Diana and a teenage William (who had just discovered the “Super Models”),” she wrote.

Royal watchers reacted to Cindy Crawford’s post

Royal watchers shared their surprise at the events that led Cindy Crawford to Kensington Palace. They added their remarks to the post’s comments section.

“So perfect that he would idolize you!!” wrote one Instagram user. A second fan penned, “Yes !!!!! You were part of the history at this time and always will be. How crazy is that? Hahah.”

“Just watched this episode tonight! Supermodels shout out!” claimed a third viewer. A fourth Netflix user said, “Watched this episode last night! It was very nostalgic!

The story behind Cindy Crawford’s visit to Kensington Palace

Naomi Campbell shared on her YouTube series, No Filter with Naomi, the story of how she, Claudia Schiffer, and Christy Turlington surprised William after school by arriving at Buckingham Palace to celebrate his 13th birthday.

“I went with Claudia [Schiffer] and Christy [Turlington]. And he was coming home from school,” Naomi said. “And we had gotten there before he had gotten home from school, and Princess Diana was like, ‘Okay.’ So we were just like, ‘What do we do?’ I mean, it was so sweet.”

Crawford shared her own experience with Prince William. “I don’t remember, but look, I was blushing. I was so intimidated meeting Princess Diana and being at Kensington Palace, and just how completely down-to-earth she was because there’s so much protocol, I guess. Not being English, I don’t understand some of it.”

Prince William revisited this childhood memory in the documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy. “She had organized it all so that when I came home from school, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Naomi Campbell were all waiting for me at the top of the stairs. I was probably around 12 or 13 and had posters of them all in my bedroom.”

He admitted embarrassment at the joke and said he fell down the stairs from shock. William said of the memory. “It’s very funny and will stay etched into my mind forever.”