The royals traditionally don't exchange pricey gifts for the holidays. Rather, they love gag gifts, and the weirder and wilder the better.

Although the royal family appears stuffy and traditional, their Christmas traditions are. The clan is known for gifting each other presents that are a bit on the strange and savage side. Here are some of the wildest and weirdest gifts the royal family has given each other.

Weird gag gifts reign the royal family roost

The royal family relies more on gifts with a funny twist than costly presents for each other during the Christmas holidays. The amount spent on a gift makes no difference if it doesn’t generate a laugh from its recipient.

Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl explained in the documentary A Very Royal Christmas: Sandringham Secrets, “If you can achieve something that is tongue in cheek and will have the Queen laughing, then you’ve really done well that Christmas.”

In the weird department, Meghan Markle landed a score with a gift for Prince William during her first Christmas with the royals in 2017. According to the book Finding Freedom, she surprised William with a spoon with the words “cereal killer” emblazoned on it.

One Christmas, Kate Middleton gifted the Queen Elizabeth some homemade chutney. The recipe was a family heirloom from her grandmother.

Prince Harry once purchased a Big Mouth Billy Bass singing toy for the queen that was popular during the 2000 holiday season. Princess Diana subsequently presented Sarah Ferguson with a leopard print bath mat.

Princess Anne once gifted her father, Prince Philip, a pepper mill with a light on the end. This item was useful so he could season his food during barbeques once it became dark.

However, some royal family Christmas gifts leaned toward the wild side

Camilla Parker Bowles, King Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis photographed in 2022 at the the queen’s Platinum Jubilee event | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

While some royal family gifts are tame, others walk on the wild side. These are reportedly the gifts that have gone down in the House of Windsor’s history.

Prince Harry once reportedly gave Queen Elizabeth a shower cap. It was emblazoned with the words, “Ain’t life a b****.”

Before Meghan Markle’s arrival into the royal family, Kate Middleton gifted Prince Harry a “Grow Your Own Girlfriend” kit. It was reportedly a big hit with the Duke of Sussex.

Princess Anne once gifted Prince Charles a leather-clad toilet seat. It reportedly referenced his ascent to the “throne,” and he loved it so much he took it with him whenever he traveled.

Meghan Markle presented the queen with a singing hampster in 2017. Reportedly, the monarch was even more delighted that her beloved corgis loved it.

And Prince Harry took aim at his brother Prince William‘s hairline. He purchased his sibling a wig one Christmas.

When does the royal family exchange gifts?

Traditionally, the royal family exchanges Christmas gifts on December 24. The clan gives gifts on Christmas Eve rather than Christmas Day, nodding to their German ancestry.

In Germany, Christmas celebrations begin on December 24, when presents are exchanged and opened, and the Christmas tree is decorated. The event is called Heiligabend Bescherung. translating to “Christmas Eve gifts.” Queen Victoria and Prince Albert introduced the tradition to the royal family.

Marie Claire reports the family exchanges their gag gifts at precisely 6 pm in Sandringham Estate’s red drawing room. Traditionally, royals must sneak into the room in the afternoon to place their mystery presents on tables marked for each family member. Then, a senior royal gives the go-ahead to start unwrapping their gifts.

The royal family will reportedly continue this fun tradition as they gather together to celebrate Christmas.