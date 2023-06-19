Trooping the Color is the annual birthday parade of the reigning monarch. This year was the first to celebrate King Charles III. Supporting him were senior members of the royal family. However, a royal commentator believes his son and heir to the throne, Prince William, reportedly shared a subliminal message regarding the monarchy’s future during his appearance.

Prince William and King Charles on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Color 2023 | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince William reportedly shared a subliminal message regarding the monarchy’s future

Trooping the Color is one of the most joyous celebrations the royal family hosts, with a focus on the monarch. Express reports that Prince William’s participation in the event sends a clear signal to royal watchers.

Royal commentator Ciaran McGrath, who wrote the Express story, claims that the royal heir’s appearance was significant. “He was directly behind the King, with the Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Royal beside him,” McGrath wrote.

“The Prince of Wales, father to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, is taking an increasingly high-profile role in preparation for the day he becomes monarch. And the symbolism of the heir to the throne participating in the first ceremony since the death of Queen Elizabeth II – his grandmother – will not have been lost on royal watchers the world over, offering as it does a clear indication that the 40-year-old is ready to step into his father’s shoes,” they continued.

Prince William offered ‘steadfast support’ to King Charles in his first Trooping the Color as monarch

Prince William, Prince Edward, Princess Anne during Trooping the Color 2023 | Stephen Chung/Xinhua via Getty Images

King Charles rode horseback for the parade, a poignant moment for the monarch. Not only was this the first Trooping the Color since Queen Elizabeth’s death, but it was also the first time a reigning monarch rode horseback during the parade since 1986. That was the last time Queen Elizabeth rode a horse during the annual festivities.

However, eyes were on William, who was cheered on by the crowd numbering thousands that lined the mall. He rode directly behind his father, aunt, Princess Anne, and uncle, Prince Edward.

“William will also undoubtedly have been keen to offer visible and steadfast support to Charles himself, leading the ceremony for the first time, after a difficult start to the year which has seen Prince Harry publish his controversial memoir, Spare,” McGrath wrote for Express.

Before the parade, William led the Colonel’s Review at the Horse Guards Parade as Colonel of the Welsh Guards. Seven regiments of the British Army march yearly. These are the Grenadier Guards, Coldstream Guards, Scots Guards, Irish Guards, Welsh Guards, and two Household Cavalry regiments.

King Charles’ birthday celebration comes five months before his actual birthdate

Trooping the Color takes place in June to take advantage of the warmer weather. However, King Charles’ actual birthday is five months later.

Charles was born on Nov. 14, 1948. Therefore, he will have two birthday celebrations.

The king attended his first Trooping the Color at age 3 in 1951, wrote the royal family’s official Twitter account while sharing photos of the celebration. Charles first rode in the parade on horseback as Colonel of the Welsh Guards in 1975.

Queen Elizabeth also had two days to mark her birthday as well. The late monarch was honored at Trooping the Color on the day of her birth, Apr. 21.