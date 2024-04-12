The Prince of Wales may transition into a new way of working for the crown in the near future.

In light of the many upheavals within his family, Prince William may work as a WFH royal moving forward. What does that acronym stand for, and what does that mean for the royal family’s future?

Royal source says Prince William may be a ‘WFH’ royal; what does that mean?

The Daily Beast cites a source close to Prince William and Kate Middleton who explains this royal transition for the Prince of Wales. This shift is in light of Kate Middleton and King Charles’s cancer diagnoses and how William will likely handle his professional duties moving forward.

“In many ways, the next few weeks and months will be a template for William’s future reign because he will have similar personnel available after he succeeds to the throne, even if that doesn’t happen for many years,” the source explains. “I think you’ll see him try and balance the demands of the state with the demands of being a good family man, taking care of his sick wife, and making sure his kids are doing OK.”

The source continues, “I’m sure that will mean doing more stuff online. He can ‘WFH,’ meaning work from home, and do hybrid work a bit. Frankly, it has more impact because it reaches many more people.”

Prince William would break royal precedent, but would it help his future impact as king?

As Prince William takes steps to modernize a monarchy ruled by his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, for over 70 years, he will also break royal precedent. He will continue to support the crown, but perhaps not in the same way she did.

The Daily Beast reports that William has yet to make plans to emulate his grandmother’s blueprint of appearing at hundreds of royal engagements each year. He plans on minimizing his forward-facing duties in favor of online work, where he can reach more people than a public speaker.

As the royal family is well known for extending their reach as far as possible to maximize their public impact, will this new approach help the monarchy move forward or set it back?

William shed light on his future plans within the monarchy during a speech delivered in Singapore in November 2023. He touched on what may happen moving forward.

“That’s what I’m trying to find my way in. I care about so many things, and previously, the family has been very much spotlighting brilliantly and going round and highlighting lots—I want to go a step further,” William said, as reported by The Independent.

“I want to bring change, and I want to bring people to the table who can make the change if I can’t do it. So it’s all about progressing, helping, and advancing particular social causes that need more support.”

Prince William is prioritizing his family over royal duties

Prince William and Kate Middleton photographed in 2022 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Duncan Larcombe, former royal editor of The Sun, explained to The Daily Beast that William will continue prioritizing his wife, Kate Middleton, and his three children over royal duties. This has become apparent over the past several months as Kate recovered from abdominal surgery and received a cancer diagnosis.

Larcombe states, “William has made it pretty clear that if push comes to shove, he will prioritize his wife and kids over royal duties. He is torn at the moment because he obviously has responsibilities to his family but also his work as a royal. Doing more stuff online is clearly one way of balancing those demands.”

Prince William has limited his royal engagements since Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis. He has spent spring break with his family, including their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, at their home, Adelaide Cottage.