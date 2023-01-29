Princess Diana’s Former Butler Says the Public Is ‘Sick and Tired’ of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Whining

Princess Diana’s former butler believes the public is sick and tired of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle whining in their documentary, Harry’s memoir, and various interviews. According to the butler, “it’s becoming ugly and uncomfortable.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Princess Diana’s former butler says people are tired of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘whining’

Diana’s butler, Paul Burrell, weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan’s claims, telling GB News that he believes people have gotten tired of hearing them oversharing their story.

“My boys … are 37 and 34 and they grew up with William and Harry and they’re listening to people of their own age. They are saying, ‘We’re sick and tired of them whinging and whining when they have so much,'” Burrell said about his sons.

He continued, “Now it’s becoming ugly and uncomfortable, the conversations. I am sick and tired of hearing about Harry’s circumcision, his frozen penis and Kate’s lip gloss, quite frankly.”

He added, “It is in total contrast to the dignity and grace of our late queen’s reign and I don’t want to hear any more of it.”

Burrell said he doesn’t see an end to the Sussexes airing their dirty laundry. “I think it’s a sad, sad situation and it’s going to go on,” he said. “You’re not going to hear the end of this because now the book’s published, Netflix will want their two pennies because they’ve been slightly eclipsed by this publication. And they will want their exclusives too … there’s more to come.”

Prince Harry claimed butler was ‘milking’ Princess Diana’s death for financial gain

Among the claims in his memoir Spare, Prince Harry claimed that Burrell had been “milking” Diana’s death for money when he wrote the 2001 book A Royal Duty.

“Mummy’s former butler had penned a tell-all which actually told nothing,” Harry wrote in his book. “It was merely one man’s self-justifying, self-centering version of events. My mother once called this butler a dear friend, and trusted him implicitly. We did too. Now this.”

Prince Harry added, “He was milking her disappearance for money. It made my blood boil.”

Diana’s butler says Prince Harry has changed since meeting Meghan Markle

During an interview with the Australian show Sunrise, Burrell shared how much Harry has changed. “I first met him when he was in his mummy’s tummy all those years ago and Princess Diana took her hand and placed it on her tummy, I felt him kick,” he said. “I’ve known him all his life. I don’t recognize the young man I see today. That’s not the boy that I knew. Something’s changed fundamentally.”

Burrell continued, “I think that change is Meghan. What I see now is an angry, petulant, privileged prince who is constantly blaming other people and not taking any accountability on his part.”

The former butler also said Diana “would be appalled by what she’s hearing now.” He explained, “She would be really, really angry at these personal, vindictive revelations which don’t only undermine Harry, but he undermines his country, his family, the institution — which his mother was very proud of — and his late grandmother’s legacy.”

Burrell added, “Her memory is being tarnished because she went to her grave thinking that one of her family was a racist and now we hear, ‘Oh no, we never said that.’ So what’s going on?”