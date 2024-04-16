The late Princess of Wales enjoyed having fun, and liked pulling pranks and telling jokes that shocked her friends and associates.

Royal chef Darren McGrady reveals that Princess Diana had a “risky” and bold sense of humor. McGrady worked as the chef for the Princess of Wales and other royal family members for 15 years. He enjoyed many fun times with the late Princess of Wales and said her “risky” and bold sense of humor was always a delight.

Princess Diana liked to be ‘shocking,’ says royal chef

While Princess Diana was known to be quiet and shy for many years, she was the opposite. When she first married into the royal family at 20, she had yet to find her voice.

However, as she grew into her role and understood her place within the House of Windsor, she began to share her opinions more often. She also allowed her fun side to show, and royal chef Darren McGrady had a front-row seat.

“She cared as much about the people behind those palace gates as she did about those in front. Whenever it was the staff’s birthdays or holidays, she’d send out Christmas cards, too,” McGrady explained (via YouTube).

“She loved giving gifts, too. When my daughter Kelly was born, she sent a big hand-tied bouquet of flowers to the hospital. She cared about all of her team, she really did,” he revealed.

However, Princess Diana’s “risky” side ran parallel to that. She liked to have fun and enjoyed joking around with the staff and even her sons.

McGrady states, “[Diana] also had a real risky sense of humor. There was a day when I walked into the kitchen and opened the fridge.”

The story continued, “There right in front of me was a birthday cake for her son, Prince William. She loved that risky thing. She loved shocking.”

“And it was William’s birthday, and I think he was bright red when he saw this cake. That was just typical of the princess.,” he concluded without elaborating on the type of cake that caused her son to blush.

However, in a different interview, McGrady shared that the cake came with “the biggest pair of boobs I’ve ever seen in my life. The Princess had ordered a boobs cake for William’s 13th birthday.”

Princess Diana pulled yet another prank on Prince William he would never forget

Princess Diana and Prince William at his confirmation | Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images

Darren McGrady also recalled a separate instance where Princess Diana planned the ultimate surprise/prank for Prince William’s 13th birthday. It was every teenage boy’s dream, and Diana made it come true.

Naomi Campbell shared on her YouTube series, No Filter with Naomi, how she, Claudia Schiffer, and Christy Turlington surprised William after school by arriving at Buckingham Palace to celebrate his 13th birthday.

“I went with Claudia [Schiffer] and Christy [Turlington]. And he was coming home from school,” Naomi said. “And we had gotten there before he had gotten home from school, and Princess Diana was like, ‘Okay.’ So we were just like, ‘What do we do?’ I mean, it was so sweet.”

“I loved Princess Diana; I just loved her. She was humble and down-to-earth, and I’m blessed to have known her for the time I did,” commented Campbell.

Reportedly, Princess Diana had a ‘cheeky’ sense of humor

Express reports that Boom Radio presenter Graham Dene shared his thoughts regarding Princess Diana’s “cheeky” sense of humor. Dene reportedly became friendly with the Princess of Wales and appreciated her, at times, off-color humor.

Dene said, “One day, a package arrived for me in the studio with a mug inside. It was a white mug with a caricature of Diana on it.”

He continued, “She was wearing a low-cut blue leotard and had a top hat and cane in her hands while doing a high kick. It was after Princess Diana performed a three-minute dance to Billy Joel’s Uptown Girl, alongside ballet star Wayne Sleep in December 1985.”

“She bought the mug in Kensington Market, apparently, and sent them to various people, and I was one of them,” Dene recalled. Another time, Diana shared an off-color joke with her friend.

Dene revealed, “She turned to me and said, ‘Graham, I want to tell you a joke.’ Then she told me a very saucy joke about Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog. It was an obscene joke, and it’s better if I don’t say it – it would make anyone blush!”

Princess Diana died in August 1997 in a car crash in Paris, France.