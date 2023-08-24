Before even seeing the king of rock and roll for the first time, Priscilla was entranced by one special talent of his.

Elvis Presley was one of the most charismatic performers in the early days of rock and roll. His performances elicited a response from fans never seen before in the genre and rocketed him to superstardom rather quickly. However, for Priscilla Presley, the fan who would eventually become his wife, Elvis had one unique talent. It drew her in even before she saw him perform for the first time.

Priscilla Presley said that one of Elvis Presley’s special talents initially drew her in

In a 2017 interview with Variety, Priscilla Presley said when she first learned of Elvis Presley, he had one special talent that drew her in. This element is also historically the same for many of Elvis’ fans.

“His voice. Before I even saw Elvis, I was attracted to ‘Jailhouse Rock’ and ‘I Met a Woman,'” Priscilla revealed.

“Even in the song ‘Don’t,’ I was attracted really by his voice. Then, when I saw him in Love Me Tender, I thought, ‘Wow, he’s really cute,'” she recalled.

“I met him when he had just lost his mother. He was in the army, and I saw a different side,” Priscilla explained. I saw a whole other different side of him.”

“When he came back home [to the United States], he changed his voice a little bit with ‘It’s Now or Never,’ which was more powerful,” she concluded. “I usually talk about the diversity in his voice, but that came out of the diversity in his own [personal taste in] music.”

Priscilla Presley says many Elvis Presley fans feel the same

Elvis Presley during his ‘Aloha from Hawaii’ television special in 1973 | Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

In the same interview, Priscilla admits that many of Elvis Presley’s fans were attracted to his voice first and look second. She admitted she had asked fans, “I went around, and I asked [some older fans] — because I am around the public — I said, ‘What drew you to him? Was it him as a performer or a dresser, stylized in his own way?'”

She continued, “Most of them said they were connected to his voice, which made them want to know more about him. And then I asked, ‘Okay, when you saw the whole package, what did you think?’”

It was then that the apparent answer arose. Priscilla said, “They were like, ‘Oh my God, he was so gorgeous.’ But it started with a voice. Then they saw him on Ed Sullivan, and that was it.”

Priscilla Presley’s wedding to Elvis Presley came after they were together for seven years

After seven years as a couple, Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley legalized their union. On May 1, 1967, the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas.

While the wedding itself was a surprise to fans, for Prisiclla, it was an aspect of their relationship she didn’t think was initially necessary. In an interview with Piers Morgan, Priscilla discussed why she thought, as a couple, she and Elvis were better off not married.

“Gosh, honestly, I think we were better not married,” Priscilla admitted. “We had a great relationship.”

Elvis and Priscilla Presley were wed for six years, divorcing in 1973. They welcomed their only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in 1968.