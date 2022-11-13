The Problem With Prince Andrew: From Shining Star to Tarnished Outcast

In recent years, Prince Andrew has made headlines for his connection to notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. And since the scandal broke, the British royal has faded into the background. But did you know the Duke of York was once one of the most beloved royal family members?

Prince Andrew dazzled fans in the ’80s

Andrew is the younger brother of King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s third child. As he grew older, Andrew gained popularity for his fun-loving personality and high-profile relationship with Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson.

Andrew and Sarah met when they were children — her father was Major Ronald Ferguson, Prince Philip’s polo manager. They lost touch over the years but reconnected when Andrew’s sister-in-law, Princess Diana, reintroduced the two in 1985.

The couple quickly fell in love, and the prince proposed in February 1986 on his 26th birthday. However, they kept their engagement a secret from their families because Andrew had not asked the queen for permission to marry Ferguson.

When Queen Elizabeth returned from a trip to Australia, the prince obtained her permission to wed Ferguson, and the couple officially announced their engagement that March.

They married in July 1986, just four months after getting engaged. Though their wedding wasn’t as monumental as King Charles and Diana’s, over 100,000 people gathered before Buckingham Palace to see the couple kiss on the balcony — a royal tradition. 500 million fans tuned in to watch Andrew and Fergie’s wedding on TV (Charles and Diana’s nuptials drew 750 million).

Why did Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson get divorced?

The public loved Andrew and Fergie. When they welcomed their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, in 1988 and 1990, the pair’s popularity grew even further. The royal couple generated almost as much publicity as Charles and Diana.

However, like Charles and Di, Andrew and Fergie’s marriage soon fell apart. The prince was frequently gone, traveling for his military duties, and both struggled to handle the intense media scrutiny.

In 1992, the two announced they were separating and seemed to maintain an amicable relationship. Some fans hoped for a reconciliation, but once tabloids published photos of Fergie getting intimate with her financial adviser John Bryan, the royal marriage was dead.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s divorce was finalized in 1996. Despite the split, the two remained friendly, and Andrew stayed popular with the public.

The Duke of York got himself into major trouble

In 2019, claims that Prince Andrew was involved in Epstein’s alleged sex-trafficking operation rocked the royal family. The Duke of York and the New York financier had been friends for years, and photos soon surfaced of Andrew arm-in-arm with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who accused the prince of sexual assault.

Giuffre claimed Andrew had assaulted her three times when she was 17. The prince denied her allegations and told BBC Newsnight in November 2019 that he had “no recollection of ever meeting this lady,” Us Weekly reported.

The scandal forced Andrew to announce he would withdraw from his royal duties. He also expressed regret for his friendship with Epstein, who died by suicide in August 2019 while awaiting his sex-trafficking trial.

In 2022, Andrew was stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages. The palace announced he would not “undertake any public duties” and would defend his case against Giuffre as a private citizen.

In February 2022, Andrew and Giuffre settled out of court for an undisclosed sum. The prince pledged to make a large donation to Giuffre’s victims’ rights charity and apologized again for his relationship with Epstein.

Prince Andrew is now the most hated royal family member

Unsurprisingly, the sexual assault allegations tanked Prince Andrew’s popularity with the public. According to YouGov, he is the least popular royal, with a net favorability of only 8%.

Andrew now stays out of the public eye. His last appearances were at a memorial service for his father, Prince Philip, and the queen’s funeral.

