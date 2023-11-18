A producer said The Beatles' "Here Comes the Sun" was ignored by one of the Fab Four's most famous albums. In context, that makes a lot of sense.

A producer who worked on one of the most famous songs of 2023 said The Beatles‘ “Here Comes the Sun” was ignored by one of the Fab Four’s most famous albums. In context, that makes a lot of sense. However, it might not be what fans want, especially considering that “Here Comes the Sun” is such an enduring tune.

The Beatles’ ‘Here Comes the Sun’ was left off a record of the Fab Four’s No. 1 hits

The Beatles released two of the most famous compilation albums of all time: 1962-1966 (commonly called The Red Album) and 1967-1970 (commonly called The Blue Album). During a 2023 interview with Variety, “Now and Then” producer Giles Martin discussed The Red Album and The Blue Album.

“There’s certain generations where it’s like, ‘The Red and Blue albums, what are they?'” he said. “And then there’s generations going, ‘Yeah, I know every song in the track listing on the Red and Blue albums.”

“The interesting thing about The Beatles’ catalog is that the tracks that are listened to by the new generations now aren’t necessarily the tracks that are on the No. 1s album [which is called 1] for example,” he added.

“The most streamed track is ‘Here Comes the Sun,’ and that’s not on the No. 1s. So in a way, this compilation has a relevance to it (for younger people). But also, as stand-alone albums for people like you and me, us crusty blokes, who are of that generation. I mean, not to say you’re crusty, but, you know.”

Why fans might be upset that ‘1’ only includes The Beatles’ song that topped the chart

It is true that 1 excludes “Here Comes the Sun.” However, that makes sense because 1 is a compilation of The Beatles’ No. 1 singles. “Here Comes the Sun” was never a single so it didn’t hit the Billboard Hot 100. Meanwhile, The Official Charts Company reports the track didn’t chart in the United Kingdom either until 2010 when it merely hit No. 58.

Regardless of whether “Here Comes the Sun” hit the top of the chart, it’s widely considered one of the Fab Four’s best songs. For that reason, many fans who bought 1 might be upset that the song isn’t on the record, especially considering that it includes forgotten tracks such as “From Me to You.”

‘Here Comes the Sun’ has a legacy without being a single or appearing on ‘1’

However, “Here Comes the Sun” has not been completely ignored by The Beatles’ compilations. The Beatles Ballads includes the tune alongside famous singles such as “Yesterday,” “Something” and “The Long and Winding Road.” The fact that “Here Comes the Sun” became so prominent proves that classic rock songs didn’t need to be singles to singles to reach an audience. The album track went on to inspire covers from Cat Stevens, Booker T. & the M.G.’s., and Nine Simone. Numerous other artists from across the globe covered the track.

“Here Comes the Sun” isn’t on 1 but it’s No. 1 in many listeners’ hearts.