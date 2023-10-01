Get to know more about the woman married to quarterback Jameis Winston including how long they've been together and how many children they have.

Quarterback Jameis Winston played his college ball at Florida State University. As a freshman, he won the Heisman Trophy, becoming one of the youngest players to win the award. After his sophomore season, he declared for the 2015 NFL Draft. He was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the first overall pick.

Winston set several franchise rookie records for the Buccaneers that season. But he had ups and downs during his tenure with the team including a three-game suspension in 2018 after an investigation found that he inappropriately touched a female Uber driver. The Bucs decided not to re-sign Winston in 2019. He then went to the New Orleans Saints where he has alternated between a backup and starter.

Through all the highs and lows in his professional career, one woman has been by the athlete‘s side. Here’s more about Winston’s wife Breion Allen.

Winston and Allen are high school sweethearts

Quarterback Jameis Winston, recipient of the 2015 Pepsi Rookie of the Year Award, and Breion Allen pose on the carpet together | John Parra/Getty Images for Pepsi

Winston and Allen have actually been together since they were teenagers as they’re high school sweethearts.

The pair attended Hueytown High School in Bessmer, Alabama, and began dating then. They were both involved in athletics as Winston was the school’s football team’s star quarterback, and Allen was a standout basketball player who helped the basketball team win two state championships.

After graduation, Winston went to play football for the Seminoles while Allen earned a scholarship to Rice University. There she played for the Rice Owls basketball team. She majored in sports management and sociology.

Allen later began working as a real estate agent for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in Tampa Bay, Florida, and has her own activewear line called Herrway.

What Winston did when Allen was upset about having to postpone their wedding

Wrote about this a few days ago, that Jameis Winston’s longtime sweetheart Breion Allen was feeling down about having to postpone their wedding, so he put together a ceremony at their home. He just posted these photos on Instagram of their special day. pic.twitter.com/OvPmykbTrm — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) April 11, 2020

In 2018, the couple got engaged. After planning for the big day and setting a date, things came to a halt due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and they had to postpone their wedding.

Allen was pretty bummed out about that so Winston decided to surprise her with a ceremony at their home in Odessa, Florida, on March 27, 2020.

Allen shared the news via Instagram with a photo of their wedding and the caption: “A week when nothing was going as planned. Our initial wedding had just been postponed and I was in a funk. But [Jameis] came through and put together a beautiful intimate ceremony in the privacy of our own home. And it seemed it was meant to be this way all along.”

How many children the couple has together

Jameis Winston and partner Breion Allen pose on the red carpet at Super Bowl Gospel Celebration in Atlanta | Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET

Winston and Allen have two children together.

They welcomed their first child, a son named Antonor Malachi Winston, on June 29, 2018. The duo’s second son, Taurus Allen Winston, was born on Dec. 31, 2020.