‘Race to Survive Alaska’ Shocking Departure: ‘I’m Going to See You in Heaven,’ Esther Sunderlin Says She’s ‘Dying’

In a shocking end to the first episode of the new USA reality TV series Race to Survive Alaska, competitor Esther Sunderlin’s life hangs in the balance as she tells boyfriend Brett Gatten that she is “dying.”

Scorching temperatures and brutal terrain push the teams to the brink, but Sunderlin’s body is having an especially hard time with temperature regulation. While she tries to push forward, stumbling along the trail, her body finally gives out. Producers have to call in medics for her dramatic and harrowing departure.

Race to Survive Alaska follows eight teams of two who will do whatever it takes to survive and win the $500,000 prize. For six weeks and six races, the duos face punishing weather conditions, and unforgivable terrain, which puts their relationships to the test as they race to the finish.

Brett can tell Esther is struggling on ‘Race to Survive Alaska’

Sunderlin and Gatten fall behind as Sunderlin grappled with the heat, combined with carrying a heavy pack. Gatten worries about Sunderlin in a confessional. “We all have those people in our life that make a huge impact and really touch our hearts,” he says about Sunderlin. “And she’s a competitor at the highest levels.”

Gatten becomes emotional, choking back his tears. “She’s probably the most humble … humble, genuine people I know on this earth,” he continues.

He tells Sunderlin to take a break and breathe, hoping that a break will help. But she admits, “I need electrolytes.”

‘Race to Survive Alaska’ production gets involved

And while the couple pushes ahead, perhaps that push was the nail in their Race to Survive Alaksa coffin. The situation quickly turns dire. It becomes abundantly clear that Sunderlin’s body is breaking down. “Something ain’t right,” Gatten tells a producer, his voice quivering.

As he touches her forehead, Sunderlin appears somewhat unresponsive. At this point, production is involved and a medic asks her if she hit her head. The medic gently shakes Sunderlin, asking if she knows where she is – but she’s not responding. Her eyes are closed and she no longer responds to her name.

“This is not normal,” Gatten says as he lays her down on the ground. Medics and production are clearly concerned as the narrator reveals, “Esther’s condition has plummeted.”

Esther thinks she is ‘dying’ – what happens to her?

By now Sunderlin is completely unresponsive and is possibly going into shock. Production reveals that field medics are positioned across the course to respond to field emergencies. More medics are on the scene and decisions must be made as they check her breathing and want to roll her onto her side.

“Unresponsive, 130 heart rate,” the medic calls to production. Gatten also notices that “she’s burning up.” Now the team is forced to go with “plan B,” which is to airlift Sunderlin to a nearby medical center. She briefly regains consciousness to tell Gatten that she feels like she is slipping away.

Gatten reminds Sunderlin that she’s OK. But she replies, “I’m dying” as dozens of medics carry her to the waiting helicopter.

Sunderlin is now sobbing and tells Gatten she loves him. “Baby …I’m going to see you in heaven,” she tells Gatten. Gatten and Sunderlin are unfortunately eliminated due to her medical emergency.

But how is she today? “Esther was airlifted to a local hospital in Alaska where she was treated for severe heatstroke,” the series shared. “After 3 days in the ICU, she made a full recovery and returned with Brett o her family.”

Race to Survive Alaska, is on Monday, at 11 p.m. ET/PT after WWE Monday Night RAW.