Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married for nearly 13 years -- and one expert thinks he knows the real reason the two have maintained such a strong relationship through the years.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have known each other for more than two decades. The Prince and Princess of Wales first met at the University of St. Andrews when they were still teenagers; fast forward more than 20 years later, and the two are approaching their 13th wedding anniversary.

But is there a secret to William and Kate’s love? One expert says yes, and the key to their lasting marriage might be surprising.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s end goals have helped them stay married, per one expert

It’s no secret that William and Kate don’t live quite the same life as most. The two are first in line for the throne behind William’s father, King Charles, and once Charles either abdicates or dies, they’ll be King William and Queen Catherine. But this long-term goal might be a big part of the reason why the two have remained so strong through the years.

“I think that what makes [William and Kate’s marriage] work is that they both have the same goals and they both have the same passions, and there’s a clear vision at the end,” royal expert Kinsey Schofield told GB News, via Geo.tv. “They both know what the ultimate objective is, so they work their way towards that … I think that they know each other like the back of their hands; I don’t think there’s any drama behind the scenes.”

Like any young couple, William and Kate had some drama while they were still dating; their 2007 breakup was a high-profile one, but the two eventually found their way back to each other. And after dating for eight years, they had a chance to figure out exactly what they both wanted, which might have helped set them up for a stronger future.

Prince William and Kate Middleton seemingly have a strong marriage

We can’t ever say for sure what goes on behind the scenes, but William and Kate seem in love even 20 years after they started dating. The two share three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and they have seemingly decided to parent their kids differently than royals in the past. William and Kate are always putting their children first, with Kate even declining invitations to royal engagements in favor of being home with her children.

William and Kate always seem to be in good spirits while in public, and eagle-eyed fans of the couple often see William stealing a look at his wife when he has a moment. While the two have certainly maintained a professional attitude in the public eye and don’t often show too much affection, fans have noticed that they’ve started getting closer during appearances as if to say they don’t care so much about royal protocol.