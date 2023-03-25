Rebel Wilson Shares About Meeting Meghan Markle: ‘My Mom Asked Her Some Slightly Rude Questions’

For millions, getting to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would be a dream come true. And if you’re a celebrity yourself, your odds of getting to do that increase exponentially.

By most people’s accounts, Markle is authentic, kind, and warm, much like she portrays herself in interviews. But recently, actor Rebel Wilson had a different experience when she met the royal couple. Even Wilson can admit, however, that Markle may have been a bit put off by Wilson’s mother.

Rebel Wilson recounts her meeting with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Recently, Wilson appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where she recalled her experience. They had apparently been discussing the royal family during a commercial break, continuing their conversation when the break ended. Then, Wilson admitted she’d once met the couple in Santa Barbara.

Wilson stressed that Prince Harry was “lovely” and “couldn’t have been nicer,” but she didn’t have the same experience with Meghan.

“Meghan was not as cool. She wasn’t naturally as warm,” Wilson said, who revealed that she shares a mutual friend with the royal couple (a polo player.)

Rebel Wilson | Bravo / Contributor

But Rebel Wilson was quick to admit that Meghan Markle’s not-so-warm reception most likely had much to do with Wilson’s mother, Sue Bownds, who asked Markle intrusive and “slightly rude” questions, such as “Where are your kids?” Most women, particularly working mothers, aren’t fans of that question.

“And I’m like, ‘Mom, don’t ask her that,’” Wilson said. “Maybe that’s why she was like, ‘Who are these annoying convicts from Australia?’”

Others weigh in on what Markle is really like behind-the-scenes

Of course, Wilson is far from the first person to discuss Markle. But other people’s stories tend to be overwhelmingly positive. Not only did her former co-star, Gregg Sulkin, sing her praises and call her a class act in an interview in 2019, many people in her life — including her former hairdresser, who worked with her for two years — have talked about how kind she is.

“She and Harry are both very grounded and easy to talk to, plus Meghan and I had some common ground in my passion for southern California,” said Markle’s former hairstylist, George Northwood, who traveled with her and Prince Harry on several of their royal tours. He added that working with the royal couple resulted in them developing an authentic friendship.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are focusing on life after ‘Spare’

Whether or not she comes across as warm and friendly is probably the last thing on Markle’s mind. Her husband, Prince Harry, recently published his book Spare, a tell-all memoir about his life in the royal family, losing his mother at such a young age, and how he continues to process his grief and trauma.

The book has received both praise and backlash, with many accusing Prince Harry of trying to make himself a victim and gain sympathy. But Prince Harry has insisted he didn’t write the book to gain sympathy for others — he simply wanted the chance to tell his story. He also hopes that his words will help inspire and empower others.