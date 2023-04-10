‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4: Zack Says Singing to Irina Is 1 of the ‘Most Embarrassing Moments of My Life’ and Edits Made It Seem Like He Stole the Ludo Song

For fans of reality television romance, Love Is Blind is easily one of the hottest shows around. The Netflix series features a group of attractive single people hoping to find their forever partner — after navigating a series of challenges that force them to get to know romantic prospects on the inside, first. Zack Goytowski has far and away been a fan-favorite on this season of Love Is Blind, even if viewers haven’t always loved everything that he’s done. In what might be his worst moment in the reality show, Goytowski serenaded his then-love Irina Solomonova with Ludo’s tune “Sara’s Song.” Fans hated it for several reasons — and in retrospect, Goytowski isn’t too happy with the scene, as he revealed in a recent Instagram comment.

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 saw Zack Goytowski see-saw between Irina Solomonova and Bliss Poureetezadi

Early on in the fourth season of Love Is Blind, Goytowski established strong connections with both Solomonova and Bliss Poureetezadi. While many fans believed that Goytowski would opt to pursue a romance with Poureetezadi, with whom he shared much in common, he ended up breaking things off with her in order to court Solomonova.

Unfortunately, Goytowski and Solomonova would suffer from a lack of chemistry, with Solomonova refusing to kiss Goytowski. For a while, however, Goytowski seemed determined to make things work. He seemed to pour his whole heart into his proposal to his lady love, singing her a song that sadly, didn’t land as well as he had hoped.

Zack Goytowski made viewers cringe with his rendition of a Ludo song he sang to Irina

Ahead of his proposal to Solomonova, Goytowski sang a tune to her that he seemed to claim was original. However, according to People, fans quickly realized that the song was Ludo’s “Sara’s Song,” which Goytowski simply adjusted by switching out a few of the lyrics. For instance, he changed the name “Sara” in the song to “Irina” to make it more personalized.

Although he clearly meant to make the rendition a heartfelt moment, Goytowski’s singing did not go over well with fans at all. Many viewers saw the moment as corny and over-the-top, with some claiming that the way the song was presented was wrong, with clever editing making it seem as though Goytowski wrote the song rather than borrowed it from Ludo. People notes that the group clarified that they were contacted in advance to ask for permission to use the song, however.

What did Zack Goytowski say about being embarrassed by his ‘Love Is Blind’ performance

Fans weren’t the only ones to feel some embarrassment for the singing scene in Love Is Blind. In a March 23 Instagram post, Goytowski responded to several fan comments about his singing. One comment read “Brother that singing had me dead.” Goytowski gamely responded, “one of the most embarrassing moments of my life. But there’s still more episodes to come.” Another fan commented “Why did you pretend you wrote that song when it’s by Ludo?”

Goytowski replied to this follower as well, writing “Ludo is actually my favorite band. And that was my favorite song from them. That and the entire broken bride album. I credited that song to them. I actually sang the entire song beginning to end it just gets cut probably because everyone would turn the TV off after 30 seconds. It wasn’t an original. I just change some of the lyrics. Probably one of my top five most embarrassing moments.” Clearly, Goytowski has the ability to laugh at himself, even if it isn’t always easy. Fans can catch up on the latest Love Is Blind episodes on Netflix now!